BENNINGTON — The shuttle service for Bennington’s Project Independence is back up to full speed after the community pitched in over $8,000 to repair the last of the damaged vans and to beef up security measures at the facility following an overnight theft last summer of catalytic converters at the Harwood Hill Road site.
“We are tremendously touched by the outpouring of support from the Bennington community,” said Linda Wichlac, executive director at BPI, a non-profit agency that provides social services and transportation for adults facing aging and disability challenges. "We are just so grateful for all those notes and letters of support and encouragement, as well as the funding to get these services back to the people who need them.”
In July, BPI reported an overnight theft of two out of four catalytic converters that were ripped out of the bottom of the vans used for transport to and from the center.
"It’s a significant loss for us,” Wichlac said at the time. “We all wanted to cry.”
Project Independence had the two vans towed away. A local shop confirmed that the converters were ripped out from under the vans unceremoniously, causing further damage. Just one part for one van costs over $3,000, not including the labor for installation or the additional repair of the collateral damage created during the theft. Added to that expense was the cost of CO2 sensors either missing or damaged.
Project Independence provides nursing and wellness services with social and personal enrichment programs in an adult day center setting for older people and younger adults in Bennington County with disabling conditions. The organization offers a range of activities to meet various special needs, interests and abilities, including caregiver support, health services, nutritional support, social work, opportunities to socialize, and transportation.
“Not only transportation to and from the facility, but transportation for everyday needs, such as shopping, wellness and medical visits, was affected,” Wichlac said. “It’s a lifeline for many people. Our people depend on these vehicles. We go to individual houses to pick them up in the mornings and return them in the afternoons so that they can access our services. It’s not just picking them up. Some of our drivers help if someone needs help putting on their coat or getting their medication, making sure the cat doesn’t run out, and all of that. Anything they or their families need to feel safe.”
Wichlac confirmed that the last damaged van was put back in service earlier this month, four months after the theft and vandalism occurred. They had to adjust the transportation schedule all that time, trying to fit people in as best they could under the circumstances. She also confirmed that part of those funds went to beef up security around the vans, adding cameras and installing heavy, welded cages underneath the vans to make it difficult to remove the catalytic converters, as well as additional lighting in the parking area. There have been no attempts since the extra security was put into place.
Bennington Police confirm that they are still investigating the incident. No arrests have yet been made in the theft, and police acknowledge that this is an ongoing issue in the community. They feel that they will eventually catch the individual or individuals involved.
Most of Project Independence’s funding comes from Medicaid and Veterans Affairs, but a substantial portion comes from direct donations from the public. Wichlac estimates the direct contributions after the van incident exceeded $8,000.
“Some of those donations were from people affiliated with BPI, families of members, but a big portion came from people who did not have any affiliation, who, out of the goodness of their hearts stepped up to help.”
All four vans are currently available to transport members.
“This speaks volumes to the quality, generosity, and compassion of our community here in Bennington,” Wichlac says. “These vans are essential to the people in our programs. We provide not only door-to-door transportation to and from the center, but we can go inside people’s homes for whatever they need, whether to help put on a coat or deliver food. Families also rely on us so they can work, knowing their loved ones are being safely transported. It makes a huge difference. We are so grateful.”