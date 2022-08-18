BENNINGTON — In the three weeks since Bennington’s Project Independence suffered the loss of two of its four transportation vans due to the overnight theft of two of the fleet’s catalytic converters, the organization has regained one of the vehicles and made do without the other for now.
“Fortunately, one of the vans was able to be fixed pretty quickly,” said Linda Wichlac, executive director of Project Independence. “The other van, unfortunately, has had to wait for a part to come in, and probably will not be back until sometime in October. So far, thank goodness, there have been no more issues.”
When asked about what the impact has been on folks that are dependent on the vans for getting to the facility and beyond, Wichlac said, “We’ve been able to, fortunately, accommodate most of the people due to our census being low, and with the help of some families who have volunteered to help with transport needs.”
Project Independence was down to 50 percent capacity in their mission to transport several elderly and disabled adults to and from their facility right after the theft. Project Independent allows seniors and other adults with disabilities to gather in a social setting while accessing various services they desperately.
Out-of-pocket costs and additional security
Wichlac said that the organization was forced to invest “out-of-pocket” in specially-made cages for the underside of the vans to protect the remaining converters, and in some additional security measures, such as more lighting and security cameras that weren't covered by insurance and not budgeted for. But she said they were grateful to the community for support after the theft.
“We were deeply touched by the community’s outpouring of support with letters, notes, and generous donations to help us get the vans back on the road. It made a big difference.”
Habitat also recovering from theft
In late November, Habitat for Humanity of Bennington County suffered a theft of a chop saw at the building site of a new home they erected for a needy local family in Pownal. Thieves broke into a storage shed on the area overnight and removed the saw, damaging the lock and the sense of security on the project. The saw was never recovered. Although they also received some community donations to offset the loss, it has forced them to step up security measures in and around the home sites they build.
“That is a rural site in Pownal,” said Susan Sommer, executive director of the Bennington County Habitat for Humanity. “The good news is that the future homeowner reported to us that there are now many local people paying very close attention to the site to keep it safe.”
Hurting the vulnerable
Both Project Independence and Habitat for Humanity are non-profit-based organizations.
Project Independence provides nursing and wellness services with social and personal enrichment programs in an adult day center setting for older people and younger adults with disabling conditions in Bennington County. It offers a wide range of activities to meet various special needs, interests, and abilities, including caregiver support, health services, nutritional support, social work, opportunities to socialize, family support for caregivers, and transportation.
Habitat for Humanity is a nationwide program started by former President Jimmy Carter to address the need for affordable, safe housing for people of limited means. New Habitat homeowners do not receive a free home. Typically, the new homeowner gets a low-interest mortgage, usually less than 3 percent, on the house. Volunteers throughout Bennington County and beyond donate much of the actual labor, people willing to give their time and expertise so that someone in need can have a home. Many materials used are gifts-in-kind from local building supply companies or at a deeply discounted price. That makes it reasonable for a family who might not have the money to purchase and pay for a home on the open market.
“I believe that people committing these types of thefts don’t think about the extended consequences to others in the community,” said Sommer. “If they would spend some time thinking about the results of what they were doing, I’m pretty certain they wouldn't follow through. This has an enormous effect on people immediately and down the road. Habitat slows our building down, slowing the process of getting a family into their house. I’m sure people steal things because they might be in a desperate situation, but we all just need to slow down and think about our choices. They most always impact someone else.”
Wichlac had a similar takeaway from the unfortunate experience in July.
“It’s deeply disheartening to think that greed and money overshadow the good people are trying to do in the community,” Wichlac said. “The people doing this may not understand its ripple effect on so many others. It’s not just taking a converter or a tool from a shed. It’s impacting other people’s lives. That’s the sad part.”