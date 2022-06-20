BENNINGTON — In an event that was a mix of festive observance and solemn remembrance, Bennington held its first official Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Mount Anthony Union Middle School.
Juneteenth, formally recognized as a federal holiday in June of 2021, honors the end of slavery in the United States. Though President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in September of 1862 (to be effective January 1, 1863), this was as much a war tactic as it was symbolic gesture and shift in Lincoln’s policy.
Unknown to many, the proclamation actually only freed slaves in Confederate states, not the four “border states” (Delaware, Maryland, Kentucky and Missouri), or Confederate territory then under Union control.
Many slaveholders had migrated to Texas, which was largely untouched by the Civil War. It wasn’t until June 19, 1865, two months after Robert E. Lee surrendered to end the war, that Union troops arrived in Texas to enforce the new law. This freed 250,000 men, women and children who had still been living as slaves, and it is this day that Juneteenth honors.
Bennington’s inaugural observance of Juneteenth was organized by Jonathan Phipps, Equity Coordinator for the Southern Vermont Supervisory Union (SVSU). Phipps opened the event by thanking the several dozen in attendance. He also recognized the many contributors to the event, which included the Project Against Violent Encounters (PAVE), and United Counseling Service (UCS) -- which both had tents set up in front of the middle school -- and the Abbey Group, which fed everyone in attendance for free.
Phipps, dressed from head to toe in black garments, explained in his opening remarks that black, green and red are the colors of the Black Liberation Flag, and that the color black represents community.
“Community is extraordinarily important in my work,” he explained. “Without community, we cannot advance. Without community, we cannot get better. Without community, we only listen to each other, but we don’t hear each other. And that’s why I wear all black for these sorts of things.”
Phipps then handed the microphone to Callie Raspuzzi, Collections Manager at the Bennington Museum. Raspuzzi told the story of Margaret “Peg” Bowen, a slave who lived in Bennington. She was sold nearly a year after Vermont’s constitution, which prohibited adult slavery, was signed. Bowen is not the only example of this occurring.
The Bennington Museum will be holding a ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Catamount Tavern to honor Bowen.
Next to speak and offer more Vermont-specific historical context was Jesse Keel, Collections and Exhibits Manager at Hildene, the Lincoln Family Home. Keel explained that Hildene, in Manchester, is the former house of Abraham Lincoln’s son, Robert. Robert Lincoln, a successful attorney and statesman, was also president of the Pullman Company, which manufactured railcars.
The Pullman Company hired freed slaves to work as porters in their railcars, and exploited them with extremely low wages. The “Pullman porters,” as they were known, are a crucial piece of the Civil Rights movement, as they were the first all-Black union to negotiate a labor contract in the United States. Hildene has in its possession one of these old railcars, called “Sunbeam,” in which these porters worked, and Keel and her team use it to tell their story.
“For me, the story of the Pullman porters has endless lessons to teach us today,” she said. “I’m grateful to have the ability to share this story and start these conversations at our exhibit.”
While Juneteenth is undoubtedly a recounting of painful historical lessons, it is also a day to celebrate heritage. Music educator and performer Michael Wingfield was there to bring spirits up and lead those present in a collaborative drum circle.
“What we’re going to do is pay homage to our ancestors, no matter where on the planet your ancestors are from,” Wingfield said, inviting attendees inside from the blustery day. “We all share in the holiday. We all share in what our African ancestors were able to preserve, to give to the foundation of American culture.”
In between several sessions of the popular drum circle were several more speakers, including SVSU Assistant Superintendent Laura Boudreau, who used her time to recognize the efforts of Phipps.
“(He) has really helped to make the work that we’re doing regarding equity incredibly intentional, providing opportunities for us to come together to have really important conversations,” she said. “Jonathan has worked really hard to build bridges with our community.”
Also in attendance were Bennington Select Board chair and vice-chair, Jeannie Jenkins and Jeanne Connor. Connor expressed regret for never even being aware of Juneteenth until very recently, and that she probably wasn’t alone in that.
“The sitting Select Board and the town have inequity and racial disparity on our minds,” she said. “We really do think about these topics when we make decisions.”
Dr. Lisa Downing-Forget, co-chair of the Southern Vermont Health Center (SVHC) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee, recognized Juneteenth as a day to celebrate not only the end of slavery, but the federal recognition of a major African-American holiday, and said there was still much more work to be done address inequity in the U.S.
“It is not enough to learn from history,” she said. “We must go beyond that to understand that we are making history right now. We are creating a legacy for our future generations. We must have courage to overcome fear and do what is right.”
Her sentiment was echoed by Emily Maikoo, who just completed her freshman year at Mount Anthony Union High, and was speaking on behalf of the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network (VSARN). She cited significantly disproportionate rates of black incarceration and charges for drug-related crimes.
“Vermont is typically advertised as a friendly, progressive state,” she said. “However, this isn’t exactly the case.”
Phipps expressed hope that the Juneteenth observance will grow in the coming years, and possibly move to a more centralized and accessible location for residents of Bennington. He was also very humble, in describing his role working for the SVSU and the task of organizing the event.
“(My job) is literally just making communities talk to each other,” he said, putting things in the simplest terms possible. “So that we can navigate and understand each other’s differences, background, cultures, or histories, and understand each other.”