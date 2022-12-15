BENNINGTON — Everyone knows Gracie — from the neighborhood school kids she meets to the hardened gang members who try to hide the evidence of their crimes from her.
To the Bennington Police officer she lives and bonds with, she is a star.
For the 6-year-old German Shepherd, Bennington’s Police canine, it’s all in a day’s work.
“It’s a bond I can't explain,” says Officer Robert Murawski, Gracie’s handler. “Most people have a pet, and you go to work and this and that. You are not with them 24/7 like we are together, sometimes in life-and-death situations. This dog has changed my life.”
Gracie and Murawski have been together for six years now, ever since they started training at the Vermont Police Academy in January 2017. It’s Murawski’s first dog ever.
“I grew up on Long Island, and my parents did not do dogs,” he says with a chuckle. I started with the Bennington Police 10 years ago. At the initial interview, they asked me if I would want to be a canine handler. I said yes. I had absolutely zero experience, but it sounded cool.”
Gracie came from a breeder in Cooperstown, N.Y. Her dad is from Germany, and her mom is from the U.S. An elderly person in town bought Gracie, but at about the 6-month mark, they needed to rehome her because of her high energy and drive. She was gifted to the department, then tested for her worthiness as a possible police dog. It turns out she was a natural, one of three puppies in that litter who went on to become professional police dogs.
“She has a very good temperament, very smart, very stubborn,” Murawski says. “Police dogs must have a drive and a want to complete a task. They look for hunt drive, and prey drive. I remember the evaluation, feeling like my kid was going to preschool or something. And they sent us into all these different areas. I remember one was a boiler room up at the academy, and I literally walked into the room, and I started sweating. It was so hot. And it was just to see how the dog would deal with the sounds and the different temperatures. They brought them on an elevator. Apparently, some dogs freak out over that. Then they threw a ball.”
The evaluators look at whether a dog will work to find the ball to please the handler and bring it back or if the dog is not interested. Gracie passed with flying colors.
Gracie was accepted into the program, training for 16 weeks.
“You know, it was so intense,” Murawski says, “but she knows what she's doing. She’s been doing it ever since.”
When asked to explain the bond between a police dog like Gracie and her constant companion, Murawski smiles.
“This dog reads me, and I read this dog,” he says. “My job is essentially to translate what she is doing to tell everyone else what's going on. It has been the greatest six years of my life. She saved my life so many times.”
Gracie and Murawski have had many adventures since they came together. Some of those adventures have helped save additional lives, especially those of lost children and runaways.
“When you find a missing kid who’s walked off from home, and you show up, and the parents are freaking out because they have no idea where the kid is, and every horrible thought is running through your head. I take her out. She goes right at it. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”
Murawski estimates Gracie’s found over 50 people in her career so far, many of those kids younger than 5.
“There's been a few children with autism, Murawski says. “Anyone with autism will gravitate towards water. We were sent over to New York. Time is of the essence. I take her out, and the mother and the father are there, and they are both freaking out. I'm like, 'Yeah, I got it.' The kid is 4 years old, so young. I grabbed the kid’s pillow and let Gracie catch the scent. She circles this parking lot seven times around one of the houses. Five minutes later, the neighbor comes out with the kid. She never left the area. She just didn't tell mom or dad where she was going.
"Another time, winter of 2019, we did a four-and-a-half-mile track. It was like 9 or 10 o'clock at night when we started, negative 5-degrees, I remember. I couldn’t feel my fingers. This girl ran off ... a teenager. We followed her for four and a half miles in the snow. I found her footprints at one point. Gracie started going back and forth from the road and into the tree line. I knew we were on this, then Gracie lost the scent. Someone had a surveillance camera, and we asked if we could see this time period we're looking for. I see the juvenile running on the video before being picked up in a car. Now we're concerned. The child was actually in Pownal. She was picked up by a stranger. That person was eventually charged, and the child got returned home.
“It’s all in a day’s work for her,” he says of the dog. “Anytime that nose comes off the ground, especially when we're tracking someone with a firearm, the moment that nose comes off the ground, and she starts air scenting, I know we're close. Her presence alone has stopped horrible things from happening. I mean, she’s on, and she’s looking at you, and I just see it in her eyes. You know, there's a little glint if I say her name, head turns up, and she sits next to me, and I can just tell she will do whatever it is just to make me proud.”
Has Murawski thought about the day when Gracie's not going to be able to work anymore.
“She’s going to live forever,” Murawski says with a grin. “From what I've been told, it will be the worst day of my life. I've never had a dog before, so I have no idea what this is going to feel like. I imagine it will be horrible. She's that happy-go-lucky rock that always runs into the room. Without her, countless people would not have been located or arrested, maybe still missing evidence as well.”
"Gracie is invaluable,” police Lt. Camillo Grande said. “She plays a vital role in our day-to-day operations, whether she's working an incident or participating in a community engaged event. It’s not necessarily just the work that she does as a police officer, those things police can’t do alone. It’s the community outreach she does, the importance to our whole town that she brings to everyone here in Bennington.”
Murawski agrees.
“It's not even just the town. It's the whole community. What's nice about it is I know I've done my job, because people either hear her or see her, and they know her name. I don't care if they don't know my name. If they know her name, I did my job. We'll run into schools, and there'll be people that I'm sure I've either met before somewhere, or you'll just be in passing. And they'll be like, 'Oh, that's Gracie.' Everyone is happy to see her.”
When Gracie is off-duty with Murawski, his wife, and their two other dogs, she becomes just one of the family.
“When the harness and collar come off, she's a normal dog. She likes to chew marrow bones specifically and play with her ball. I've had to buy a new one every two months because she destroys it. Every morning I wake up, she’s right by my side. When I have a bad day, I just look into her eyes.”
Murawski says she can be pretty goofy sometimes, as well.
“So, these marrow bones that she loves to chill with, she actually throws it at you to play. I'm not joking. You need to watch your feet and ankles because magically, it always lands in the worst spot, and, ouch.”
Gracie had graced the Banner with her presence on numerous occasions, from drug raids to evidence discovery. According to Murawski, she is at the peak of her career, with many years of service to Bennington left. But to Murawski, she is first and foremost his partner for life.
“Every morning after she goes out, she'll run back up to her bed next to mine, lie on her back, and play dead for about 5 minutes with her legs up and gums back from the gravity. It looks like she’s smiling. She’ll stay there until I rub her belly. That’s one of those things I remember,” he says.