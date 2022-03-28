MANCHESTER — The Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, having already lost job applicants to a lack of housing in the region, is reaching out to the community for help.
“The great news is that the BRSU has amazing teaching and administrative applicants,” a post on the supervisory union’s Facebook page says. “The not so great news is that no matter how much they’d like to teach and staff our classrooms and offices, these candidates simply cannot find a place to live.”
“If you or someone you know has a home or apartment available to rent or sell to an educator moving to the area, please email the BRSU office info@brsu.org or call 802-362-2452.”
Superintendent Randi Lowe said the BRSU already has lost would-be hires because of a lack of housing opportunities within commuting distance.
“We have retirements, and some people let us know they’re not going to be back. We have been hiring over the last couple of months,” Lowe said Monday. “Some of those people have not been able to find a place to live and then turned down our offer. Not because they didn’t want the job or didn’t want to be here. They came up a couple times and couldn’t find a place to live. They had to basically say, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t take this position.’”
“That’s really hard ... it’s not good for anybody.”
Lowe has been in touch with local real estate professionals in search of a solution, but those conversations haven’t led far, Lowe said. “It’s not like they have a stash of property or rentals to give to me.”
How far workers are willing or able to drive twice a day every day is another consideration, according to Lowe and Nick Gault, the human resources director for the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union in Bennington.
“People who are moving here are really carefully considering ‘what kind of a commute can I make,’” Lowe said, with weather conditions and family situations both considerations.
Lowe said many workers at the BRSU commute daily from the Rutland area, or nearby communities in neighboring New York, such as Salem, Cambridge and Granville; at least one worker makes the trip from Albany. Gault said the SVSU’s longest commutes include employees who drive over the mountain on Route 9 every day from the Brattleboro area or even New Hampshire.
Gault said the SVSU has not had difficulty with new hires finding housing to this point. He noted that the supervisory union’s location — a relatively short drive from North Adams and Williamstown, Mass., and Hoosick Falls, N.Y. — has provided workers with more options.
“What I do hear is inventories are low in terms of what’s available to rent and what’s available to buy,” Gault said. “People might not have a variety of options or a lot of different places to choose from. But they’ve always been able to secure some form of housing.
“If we hire a bunch of new people there could definitely be potential concerns,” Gault added. “There’s not a lot on the market.”
As of now, the SVSU has about 50 positions to fill for the 2022-23 school year. “We’ve floated historically around a 10 percent turnover rate — but this is still only March. We anticipate we’ll probably have more positions open between now and the start of school [in fall of 2022].”
“This pandemic has taken a toll on educators,” Lowe said. “Many people across the country are questioning their professional decisions right now. We have great people, and I hope they all stay, but I would be naive to say we’re immune from what everyone else is experiencing.”
MARKET CONDITIONS
According to the Vermont Association of Realtors, the median price of a home in Vermont was $295,000 in February, compared to $270,000 a year ago — an increase of 9.3 percent. But another key figure from the report is how many months of inventory the state’s property brokers have on hand — 1.5 months, compared to 3.3 months a year ago.
In the Northshire, the housing market doesn’t show much sign of slowing down, area agents said. It’s been that way since the COVID-19 pandemic sparked sales, with many Boston and New York-area residents purchasing property here or moving to their second homes to stay.
Laura Beckwith, the principal broker and owner of Josiah Allen Real Estate, said local buyers without ready access to cash can’t compete with out-of-town investors who are making cash offers, she said.
“I had one house at $269,000 that had 75 showings in three days and 47 offers,” Beckwith said of a ski house in the mountain towns.
“What I see over and over and over again ... we are getting calls or texts every few days from someone who says our landlord has asked me to move because they want to Airbnb my rental,” Beckwith said. “The only advice I can give is please don’t agree to move until you find someplace to go, because there’s no place to go.”
Greg Cutler of TPW Real Estate said there’s opportunity to convert old motels into workforce housing, as well as to invest in housing throughout the region. But he said the state permitting process needs to be updated to make that needed investment possible.
“I would definitely look into how certain regulations are going well beyond protection and stifling our ability to get housing built,” Cutler said. “I’ve seen people’s efforts thwarted needlessly.”
Beckwith expects prices will continue to rise given pent-up demand and low inventory. “With interest rates going up we could see a bit of a pause for some individuals. However, I don’t think we’re there for a while.”
“It’s grim. Very grim. Honestly, I’m an empathic human being, and I could start crying,” she said. “As much as people think, ‘How wonderful it must be for you,’ I don’t like a market that’s not based in a business sense — one that not even your own brothers, sisters, family and friends can buy into. It’s not good.”