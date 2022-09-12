SUNDERLAND — There’s some new security wrinkles in the six schools operated by districts in the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union, and Superintendent Randi Lowe is inviting families to discuss the changes at a meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 27.
Among the biggest changes: Appointments are strongly encouraged for adult visits to the school.
“We updated our access control and visitor management procedure as we began the 2022-23 school year, and one of our protocols is that parents/guardians will not be allowed to enter school at student arrival and dismissal times,” the letter said.
Instead, “All visitors to our schools are strongly encouraged to have an appointment to enter the building,” the letter states. “Entry may be denied without an appointment.”
Visitors to the schools are asked to enter through the main door, use the intercom system to state their business, sign in upon entry and wear a visitor badge.
Another key change: It might be polite to hold the door for another person, but the front door of the school is now an exception to such norms.
“It is important that visitors do not hold the door open for others behind them. Each visitor shall be acknowledged individually through the intercom system,” the letter said.
Of the security changes being made for this school year, “that's probably the one that’s the hardest,” Lowe said in an interview Monday. “One of the things we’ve loved about our schools is offering more freedom and flexibility for parents and guardians to come into the building. But from a school security perspective, we have to tighten this down.”
Bottom line: If you're visiting a BRSU school, “You need to be there for a reason or for a purpose,” Lowe said.
The supervisory union also has reviewed external access points of its buildings, and added key card access for teachers at several locations, so teacher-led groups of students can step outside for a break and return to class without having to go to the main door every time.
“We really took feedback from teachers and realized we needed closer access points,” Lowe said. “We’re building more efficiency into the system. It also increases security not having folks wanting to leave doors open or propped.”
In the letter, Lowe outlined a number of other security-related initiatives — some of which have been in place for years and are being revisited, and some which are new.
For example, all six school buildings still have emergency operations plans, which are revisited yearly, and a behavioral threat assessment team. The BRSU still has a hazing, harassment and bullying investigator, a position that was added just before the COVID-19 pandemic. And each school is working with a law enforcement officer or agency in its community.
New measures
But new this year are continued efforts to secure buildings, including additional cameras, connecting classroom doors to school security systems, and making ID badges mandatory for all teachers, administrators, staff and visitors.
Another change is in the content of emergency drills for teachers, students and staff.
In the past, many schools practiced “lockdown” drills to prepare for the possibility that a person with a weapon and bad intentions might gain access to the school.
But Rob Evans, who works with the Vermont School Safety Resource Center under the Vermont Department of Public Safety, noted that past tragedies have shown that locking down and sheltering in place doesn’t guarantee survival. With that in mind and working with Evans, the BRSU is employing “options-based” training for its students.
“Folks need to have options to make individual lifesaving decisions based on what’s happening around them,” Evans said.
That could mean that part of a building would respond differently to an active shooter situation, depending on where the imminent threat was. Or it could mean having to barricade against an intruder — or even confront him in a life-or-death situation.
“I want our people to know the options,” Lowe said. “And we all want this to be handled in a developmentally appropriate way for students.”
Asked what that would look like, Evans said conversations at the high school level can be more mature, while elementary and middle-school conversations should be trauma-informed and trauma-sensitive. For example: “If this is happening, I need you to follow me,” he said. “You don’t have to go into great detail.”
“Some folks ask, 'How can we be having these conversations in our schools, I come back to ‘how can we not?’” Evans said. “The threat at times is real. And we’re having all kinds of sensitive conversations in our schools already. ... I can’t think of a better place to have those sensitive conversations than an educational environment where faculty and staff have those kinds of conversations every day.”
The BRSU’s operating school districts include the Taconic & Green Regional School District, with Currier Memorial School in Danby, The Dorset School, Flood Brook School in Londonderry, Manchester Elementary Middle School, and Sunderland Elementary School; and the Mettawee School District, which operates Mettawee Community School in Pawlet. Winhall is a K-12 non-operating district which pays tuition for all students.