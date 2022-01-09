BENNINGTON — A subdivision plan that creates a separate parcel around and including the Bennington Rural Fire Department building on Orchard Road was approved Tuesday by the Development Review Board.
Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks said the goal is to transfer to the fire department its site, separating it from the rectangular town-owned parcel that formerly encompassed the firehouse land and the site of the former Bennington highway department garage.
The highway department has been relocated to a new site on Bowen Road, which the town acquired after the departure of the Plasan North America from its industrial and office facility there.
Transferring the newly created parcel to the BRFD had not yet occurred as of Tuesday, but there was an agreement that it would be conveyed to the department, Monks said, and the Select Board has agreed to the change.
Eamon Mulligan, of MSK Engineers, presented the site plan on behalf of the town and the fire department.
The original fire department portion of the land – which has been leased from the town since 1965 – will now also include a small rectangular piece extending into the former highway garage site, Mulligan said.
That area will be used by the department “for possible future development, given the fact that apparently fire engines are becoming larger and harder to house within the existing structure,” he said.
But the main goal now, he said, is to convey the firehouse site to the department.
The subdivision was approved unanimously by the board.