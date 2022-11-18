BENNINGTON — The Bennington Public Works Department reminds residents that the overnight parking ban is in full effect.
Road projects taking place next week include:
Benmont Avenue, between County and Leonard streets will be reduced to one lane for next several weeks.
County Street (lower) will be closed between Benmont Avenue and Lincoln Street for the next several weeks.
As a reminder, do not rake or blow leaves into town or village streets, as this clogs storm drains and creates flooding and driving hazards for the entire community.
Townwide street sweeping continues.
In North Bennington, the Highway Department will continue fall maintenance, including park maintenance and cleanup. Use caution when approaching these areas as workers and equipment will be in or on the edge of the roadway.