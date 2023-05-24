BENNINGTON — The Bennington Rescue Squad will holds its EMS Week Recognition Day Event at 2 p.m. Friday at the Rescue Squad garage at 120 McKinley St.
The Rescue Squad's annual crew recognition awards will be announced at the event, including the community service award, the director's awards for rookie of the year and outstanding service, EMT of the year, paramedic of the year, the life saving award, and honors for meritorious service.
Representatives from the Town of Bennington, Southwestern Vermont Health Care and the area delegation to the Statehouse are expected to attend. Parking is available in the side and rear parking lot, with overflow parking at the back of the Hemmings parking lot.
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information about the Bennington Rescue Squad, visit benningtonrescue.org.