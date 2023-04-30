BENNINGTON — The official ribbon cutting of the Bennington Rail Trail is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, and a number of events and giveaways are planned as part of the celebration.
In addition to the formal ribbon cutting a bike rodeo and a Green Up Day cleanup are planned, starting at the Bennington Fire Station parking lot on Lincoln Street.
Children can bring their own bikes to ride through the safety course, and all participants will be entered in a drawing to win a new bike.
The Bennington Police Association will be giving away free bike helmets and providing free food as well.
In addition, in honor of Green Up Day, a cleanup of the new trail will also be held. Bags will be provided for volunteers.
The trail runs from the western end of the Walloomsac Pathway at the public parking area on Depot Street. The pathway is paved to the intersection with Orchard Road off of Northside Drive. It continues to Emma Street as a packed gravel surface path.
The trail provides a bike and pedestrian friendly link between downtown Bennington and the Northside Drive area, which greatly enhances safety for those using the path. It also links other pathways in town, such as the Orchard Village/Willowbrook Pathway and the Kocher Drive Pathway, which in turn connects to the East Road Pathway.
Work on the new rail trail has been over 10 years in the works. Removal of vegetation began in fall 2021, with the old rails removed, new surfaces added, plus crosswalks, signs, bridge work and landscaping added. Some additional work must be completed by the contractor, but the remaining items do not affect the safety of the new pathway. The cost of the work was 90 percent paid for through federal and state grant funding.
Sponsors for the event include the Town of Bennington, Bike Hub Bennington, the Bennington Police Association, the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, and Walmart.