POWNAL — Bennington and Pownal are taking advantage of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to meet a long-held goal — digitizing land records to make them available online.
The Bennington Select Board on Feb. 14 agreed to earmark up to $185,000 in ARPA funds to that effort, and the Pownal board voted in October to earmark from the pandemic relief funding up to $20,000 toward digitalization.
Bennington Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau told the board a vendor will be hired to scan documents from land records books, initially going back 40 years to 1982, and to provide training in the system for staff.
The estimated project cost for initial implementation is approximately $165,000, she said, adding that she and Assistant Clerk Kayla Thompson will be trained to use the system.
“Kayla and I will use the system going forward so the availability of online records and indexes will continue to increase at no additional cost except for the monthly maintenance cost of approximately $185," Barbeau said.
A property title search requires reviewing deeds and other documents going back at least 40 years, she said, but the goal would be to add further years of documents because some searches require records from earlier years.
"We are working with a company called COTT Systems," Barbeau said on Monday. "There are only a few companies that do this sort of work in Vermont. I researched [Vermont League of Cities and Towns] website to review what other towns are using to narrow my search and then spent some time last summer going to a few different clerks to 'use' the systems to decide what I liked best."
She said she also spoke to attorneys and researchers in the office to learn which system they preferred.
Pownal also uses the COTT system, and Clerk Julie Weber said she received training in its use.
VENDOR HAS BACKLOG
"We are purchasing the equipment and the software to be able to use it once it is in place," Barbeau said. "Kayla and I will use the system going forward in time, and as time allows, we can also do scanning from older records. We are hiring the company to come in and scan and index 40 years so that we can get it up and running and available online to do a full 40-year search. This likely won’t take place until fall, as the company is working with about eight towns across Vermont (and probably other states) so they are back-logged."
The Pownal board on Oct. 24 approved using up to $20,000 in ARPA funds to also digitize land records going back 30 years in a first phase and farther back in a second phase.
More than 100 Vermont towns have thus far begun setting up online access for land records, Barbeau said.
Digitizing land records “seems to me a no-brainer," for anyone who has ever done a title search using the bound document books, said Select Board member Bruce Lee Clark, an attorney.
Digitalized records will make title searches “simpler and cheaper for both buyers and sellers,” he said.
In a written request to the Select Board, Barbeau also included letters of support for the project from professionals who would use the system, including the Peet Law Group of South Burlington, Jenifer Prouty Hoffman of Hoffman Real Estate and attorney Sarah E. Wilson of Bennington.