BENNINGTON — The town has reported a wastewater plant overflow discharge, stemming from heavy rains that allowed more than a million gallons to spill into the Walloomsac river.
“During heavy rain events we bypass much of the plant and discharge to the river,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said in an email. “I’m assuming that we must report those times.”
He said the wastewater plant on Harrington Road has a 5.1 million gallon per day treatment capacity, adding, “During heavy rain events flows have maxed at 11 [million gallons per day] in the past.”
The town wastewater plant recently underwent a major upgrade, funded with a $9.9 million bond, but Hurd said, “My understanding is that our upgrade improved performance but not capacity. I believe the state’s thinking is that wastes are so diluted that a bypass is warranted when flows are over-capacity.”
Asked whether any fines or other penalties have been assessed in the past for similar overflow events, Hurd said, “We’ve never been investigated or fined for such an event.”
In posting the required alert with the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Watershed Management Division, plant Chief Operator Jon D’Amour reported that the overcapacity incident occurred Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
The report also states: “We had a lab result of 2,400 [per 100 milliliters] on E. coli, we suspect this to be caused from a contaminated lab sample. The week prior was a count of 11. We are resampling and running a new test to confirm.”
Hurd said Thursday afternoon that he didn’t believe the results of the re-sampling of water as it enters the Walloomsac had been received, but he intends to inform the public when that result is known.
According to the report to the state, signs were posted along the Walloomsac at public access points, and new E. coli samples were taken to determine if the first sample was contaminated.
The state website says alerts are submitted by treatment facilities for prompt public awareness of untreated discharges and their locations.
Facilities also “are required to submit a public alert as soon as possible, but no longer than one hour from discovery of an untreated discharge from the wastewater treatment facility,” according to the website. “This time requirement is extended to no longer than four hours if the operator does not have telephone or internet service at the location or they are working to control or stop the untreated discharge. Additional details regarding sewage overflows and incidents are required to be reported within 12 hours of discovery.”