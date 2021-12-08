BENNINGTON — Bennington Postmaster John Harwood was awarded a temporary stalking protection order related to two incidents in which an irate customer confronted him about mail problems.
According to Bennington Superior Court records, a 64-year-old Bennington man entered the Bennington Post Office on Dec. 2 and allegedly began yelling at a postal clerk. Harwood asked the man to stop yelling and to use the bell if he needed help.
The man then left the Post Office and contacted USPS Inspection Services to file a formal complaint, stating that Harwood "yelled at him for not finding a package" and was "drunk." The man threatened to "deck" Harwood if he thought he was drunk on the job, an unsubstantiated claim, in the future.
On Nov. 20, a second incident occurred at Madison's Brewing on Main Street. The man was inside the restaurant as Harwood began speaking to another customer about mail delivery issues.
"[He] approached me," Harwood wrote in a statement, "and asked about a piece of mail he was expecting but had not received. I attempted to explain the issue, but he would not listen. He then accused me of throwing away or destroying his mail."
The man has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 23 to determine whether the protection order will be extended.