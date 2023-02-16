BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department said a suspected bomb — or as police called it, “an energetic destructive device” — was found Thursday inside a home at 351 Overlea Road.
The device was removed from the residence and secured, along with a second device that was initially considered a potential explosive but later determined not to be dangerous. According to BPD Lt. Camillo A. Grande, who spent most of the day at the scene, there was no threat to the public and no injuries to any individuals were reported. The site was deemed safe at around 5 p.m.
Grande said the BPD received a call Thursday at around 9:15 a.m. asking for police to respond to the Overlea Road home because of a suspicious device found there. He said officers arrived and determined that the item was “most likely an explosive incendiary device that was packaged.” Later that afternoon, a second device was located in the home, removed and secured.
Grande said BPD called in the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad, along with Homeland Security and officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Bennington Fire and Rescue were also on the scene.
“This house was in transition,” Grande said. “The people who were staying here haven’t been here in a while.”
A property management company had been hired to clean the property, and located the device on Thursday morning.
The house is located on Overlea Road about halfway between Route 7 and Matteson Road. It appeared to be a small white house with siding, a front porch, an unattached garage, and at least one window that had been removed and covered with insulation.
A picnic table in the back yard was used by police to hold the two devices — one in a black container and the other in a paper bag. Yellow crime scene tape blocked public access to the property.
Grande issued a release Thursday evening stating that the initial device “was confirmed to be an ‘energetic’ destructive device. Vermont State Police Bomb Squad personnel rendered the device safe. Bennington Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and ATF processed the scene and collected evidence. It was reported that a second device was located inside the residence, but after careful investigation of that device, it was determined not to be a destructive device.”
“This is an on-going, fluid crime scene,” Grande said.
Earlier in the day, Grande said BPD was awaiting a search warrant to enter the residence to determine if there are more devices; that warrant was granted and officers were able to search the house and locate the second device. He said it’s also unclear if the residence had been entered since the last residents left.
“Investigators are following up on leads on the last person who resided here,” he said. “That will continue.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or through the website at www.benningtonpolice.com.