BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department discovered a large cache of narcotics, guns and cash while executing a search warrant on a vehicle seized Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop earlier in the day on Gage Street.
During their search of the black Dodge Ram in the back parking lot of the Police Department, police found 2,000 bags of fentanyl, 164 grams of crack cocaine, about 500 grams of marijuana, three firearms and $7,200 in cash.
Police responded to a request for backup from a Bennington County Sheriff's Department civil deputy, who was enforcing an eviction notice at 213 Union St.
"We do know that 213 Union Street has been used as a trap house," Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said, referring to a house where illegal drugs are sold. "Some of the people that were present had been giving (the deputy) a hard time."
Three people got into the vehicle and left the Union Street residence. Police Lt. Camillo Grande ran the license plate on the vehicle and discovered its registration was expired. Police caught up with the vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. and pulled it over without incident just east of North Street on Gage.
Police are now looking for the three occupants of the vehicle, who were permitted to leave the scene before police could search the vehicle.
"At that point in time, we didn't have a reason to detain them. We have some of their identities, and we will be looking for them this evening," explained Doucette, who said some are believed to have given false names, but are recorded on footage from officers' body cameras. "If we don't find them, we'll be seeking arrest warrants through Bennington County Superior Court."
Police were assisted by Manchester Police Department's Officer Ben Doucette and K-9 Moose, as Bennington's team of Officer Robert Murawski and K-9 Gracie were away at training and recertification.
"This is why it's important to have a good working relationship with other agencies in the county," Doucette said. "They sent Ben right down with Moose, and Moose was instrumental in the seizure and helping us apply for a search warrant."
Doucette mentioned that Homeland Security and the Vermont Army National Guard were also involved in the joint effort.
"I just want to point out the job our people are doing," added Grande. "This makes eight firearms that they've gotten off the streets in the last 10 weeks."
Doucette mentioned the importance of the seizure to the department, given the higher rate of opioid-related medical events of late.
"We're obviously taking this very seriously after all of the recent overdoses," he said. "And these are young people carrying firearms in our community. Some of the firearms were loaded. They were carrying extra ammunition. They were carrying extra magazines."
Doucette also said that most of the marijuana was packaged for distribution.
"Is marijuana legal in Vermont? Yes. But not in this quantity," he said. "Since the marijuana shops started opening, people don't want to pay the higher price. So marijuana at the street level is making a comeback."
"This is something that that we were afraid of," he later said. "When marijuana became legal, and we started taxing it, it's created a black market. That's what we're seeing here."