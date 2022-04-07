BENNINGTON — The town Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver who struck an electronic highway sign on Route 279 on Wednesday.
Police said the car was a Nissan, but the model and color were unknown.
The Nissan hit the "Vermont chain up" sign on Route 279 near the North Bennington exit, and the driver left the scene, police said. The sign relayed information about the state's chain-up law, which is for large trucks on certain mountain passes during snowy weather.
Police said the car likely will have extensive damage to its front driver's side damage, including a broken headlight.
People with information about the crash should call the Bennington Police at 802-442-1030.