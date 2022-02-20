BENNINGTON – The Safety and Equity Task Force, which developed a format for a new police review and advisory board, will present its final report to the Select Board tonight.
The presentation is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility.
The 12-page report is posted on the town’s website, and a public comment period is in progress through March 7. Comments can be posted on the website.
Comments can also be mailed to the town offices on South Street, to PO Box 469, Bennington, VT 05201; placed in a secure drop box by the office front entrance; or made by calling the town communications coordinator at 802-445-1335.
The 10-member citizen task force was formed in September to work with consultants from the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement to recommend a police review entity for Bennington.
The group’s report makes recommendations on the role, composition, duties and other aspects of the proposed advisory review board.
Further information is available on the website concerning the task force and other ongoing community policing initiatives, such as a review of Bennington Police Department policies and procedures.
On March 14, the Select Board will discuss the task force report and the public comments received. A board vote on the recommendations is expected at the March 28 meeting.
RECOMMENDATIONS
The task force report calls for a permanent advisory/review board from five to seven members, appointed by the Select Board.
The purpose of the new board would be “to improve and strengthen police community relations by creating an environment of trust and transparency.”
That would be attempted by rebuilding and sustaining trust, “by listening to our community and taking prompt action and by strengthening transparency while guarding confidentiality, and by conducting reviews free from any external influences and control, and by making recommendations.”
The review board would attempt to increase levels of community collaboration, working with the police to understand the needs of the community, and by “unifying police with community sectors and organizations in shared visions and work;” by “identifying and rectifying biases through training and supervision” and “increasing public awareness about the police work and by supporting the well-being of officers.”
The board would work to build accountability by “developing a clear process and timetable for reviewing and investigating complaints, recognizing compliments and reporting those findings, and by updating policies and procedures to address identified needs, monitoring compliance and scheduling regular policy reviews.”
The board also would review data that is collected on policing activities and review and make recommendations about police training to the Select Board for budgeting for the Police Department.