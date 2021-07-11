BENNINGTON -- The Bennington Select Board will host a presentation by the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement (NACOLE) on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility.
Brian Corr, immediate past president of NACOLE and current executive director of the Police Review and Advisory Board for the city of Cambridge, Mass., and executive director of the Cambridge Peace Commission, will lead the session.
The presentation will describe different civilian oversight models for police departments around the country. Bennington is in the process of developing a Safety and Equity Board for the town department.
Following the presentation, there will be time for questions and discussion.
The presentation by NACOLE, which is acting as a consultant for the town initiative, marks the opening of the application process for a Safety and Equity Taskforce. That group will in turn develop a town board to ensure safety, accountability, transparency and trust in the community.
Those and other policing reform efforts aim to move Bennington toward achieving its official vision of becoming “a welcoming, engaged, inclusive, and resilient community where everyone, regardless of identity, shares in our vitality and benefits from an outstanding quality of life."
The town has hired NACOLE as a consultant to assist the task force in its work. The application for task force membership will be made available on the Bennington town website on Friday.
The final task force proposal and charge can be found at https://benningtonvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Safety-and-Equity-Proposal.pdf
For those unable to attend, the presentation will be recorded by CAT-TV, the local cable network.
Creation of a local police department oversight board is considered a key aspect of the town's ongoing police policy review process. The initiatives were recommended in an International Association of Chiefs of Police consultant team report on Bennington Police Department policies and procedures that was commissioned by the Select Board in 2019.
The board hired the IACP for a study after the BPD was criticized for its handling of multiple complaints of racially motivated harassment and threats filed by former state Rep. Kiah Morris, who left office amid a re-election campaign in 2018 citing threats to her and her family. A study of BPD policies and procedures was recommended by state Attorney General T.J. Donovan and representatives of rights groups.
Morris is African American. The family has since moved to the Burlington area.