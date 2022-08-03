BENNINGTON -- Bennington police officers are at the scene of a 'suspicious death' on Pleasant Street.
There are few official details being released. The death, apparently a shooting, occurred this morning at an apartment on Pleasant Street, which is located near the downtown.
Authorities are awaiting the arrival of the Vermont State Police crime investigation unit on the scene. That unit's truck was parked outside the Bennington Police Department at about 4 p.m. today.
It is unclear if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.
The Banner is on the scene and will update this story.