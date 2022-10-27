IMG_2457.JPG

Bennington Police Department officers are investigating the shooting death of an unidentified male near a Green Mountain power substation on Route 9 in Bennington on Wednesday night.

 Michael Albans — Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — An unidentified male was shot and killed outside a Green Mountain Power substation on Route 9 in Bennington on Wednesday night.

According to police, a 911 call came in at about 8:20 p.m., alerting the Bennington Police Department to the shooting that occurred next to the Route 279 exchange. Police and rescue personnel responded to the location and found the male with a gunshot wound. Rescue workers attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful.

Witnesses described a vehicle leaving the scene very quickly after hearing two gunshots. Police are working on identifying the deceased and locating the vehicle involved.

Evidence was collected at the scene by crime scene investigators, but no firearm was located. Police confirm that they have a person of interest in the case.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.