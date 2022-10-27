BENNINGTON — An unidentified male was shot and killed outside a Green Mountain Power substation on Route 9 in Bennington on Wednesday night.
According to police, a 911 call came in at about 8:20 p.m., alerting the Bennington Police Department to the shooting that occurred next to the Route 279 exchange. Police and rescue personnel responded to the location and found the male with a gunshot wound. Rescue workers attempted to render aid but were unsuccessful.
Witnesses described a vehicle leaving the scene very quickly after hearing two gunshots. Police are working on identifying the deceased and locating the vehicle involved.
Evidence was collected at the scene by crime scene investigators, but no firearm was located. Police confirm that they have a person of interest in the case.