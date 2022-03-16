BENNINGTON — A day after Bennington Police say a man’s car was shot on the highway, police are hearing reports of more gunfire for the third day in a row.
Timothy Keeler told WCAX News that he was driving Monday when he heard gunshots but he didn’t see anyone shooting.
He later found a bullet hole in his car.
Bennington Police say an officer investigating a separate incident near Route 279 Tuesday heard shots nearby. Multiple officers responded but did not find anything.
They say the car hit Monday is the only evidence they have found of an actual shot.
A statement from police said a similar incident happened this past Sunday in a neighboring New York town. That means gunfire was heard in the same general area three days in a row.