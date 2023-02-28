BENNINGTON — Bennington Police have released the name of the individual who fell to their death off the Chapel Road-Route 279 overpass on Feb. 20. The deceased is Elton Dowd, 19, of Fitchburg, Mass.
BPD was unable to release the name until now because they hadn’t been able to find family to notify.
“We had some difficulty identifying next of kin,” said Lieutenant Camillo Grande of BPD. “Using resources from our partner law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts, we were able to do that.”
Grande said the investigation into the incident, which has not been ruled a suicide at this time, is ongoing. There was another person, unidentified as of now, who was with Dowd just prior to their death.
Detective Sergeant Jason Burnham will be taking the lead on the investigation in conjunction with Corporal Keith Diotte.
Anyone with thoughts of suicide can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline anytime of the day or night.