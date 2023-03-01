BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department recently hired two desperately needed recruits to help fill numerous officer vacancies as staffing issues continue to be a problem here and statewide.
“We’re still down six police officers,” said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette. “We are excited by these new, young recruits, but there is still a need for more officers.”
In a comprehensive interview with the Banner, Doucette detailed some of the challenges facing police in hiring new officers locally, statewide, and nationwide. From high-profile incidents of bad police officers to the difficulties of hiring qualified recruits with local, rural pay scales and budgets, Doucette itemized the real challengers in hiring applicants to fill the roster and what the BPD’s doing about it.
“The town of Bennington as a municipality is just one of many municipalities in the state of Vermont competing for law enforcement officers,” Doucette said. “And that doesn’t consider that we’re a border community to the state of New York and Massachusetts and not that far from New Hampshire. Law enforcement agencies nationwide, especially New England, struggle to get qualified candidates.”
Doucette feels that one of the challenges is that Bennington requires a college degree, and finding recruits committed to staying.
“We do have people that apply here. Many don’t have a degree. We’re looking for people with a minimum of an Associate’s degree and/or military experience. We’re not able to consider people that just don’t have any experience in law enforcement, experience with the military, or some type of college degree. Law enforcement agencies, including the Bennington Police Department, have struggled with people who want to make commitments and stay here for long periods. Years ago, the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department used to be the department you went to if you were looking for a stepping stone. We hired people away from the sheriff’s department that didn’t necessarily have degrees. We’ve had some excellent deputies that we’ve converted into municipal law enforcement officers. And they’ve done an excellent job. They’re still employed here today. That’s mostly gone now.”
Another problem Doucette sees is the demise of Southern Vermont College. SVC had a robust criminal justice department, and many recruits were hired from their ranks. That opportunity for hiring new officers does not exist anymore.
“There are multiple people that work here to this day that are graduates from Southern Vermont College, myself included,” Doucette said. “Sheriff Gulley is going to find himself in this the same boat. There were a lot of students from Southern Vermont College that went to work for the Sheriff’s Department, too. Once the college closed, 100 percent of our recruiting efforts must go outside the local area. I used to guest lecture, and students would approach me after class from the criminal justice program. We recruited a lot of people that way. Without the college here, I think that’s hurting us.”
In addition, Doucette sees the most significant problem as one that the nation struggles with.
“I think the overall picture is we’ve had some law enforcement officers in this country paint a terrible picture of what law enforcement is. There’s been tremendous public scrutiny of law enforcement in general as a result of a few bad actions, which is disheartening. I can tell you that members of the Bennington Police Department, the Vermont State Police, and other law enforcement agencies work hard to keep the community safe. We’ve seen that over the last two years here now in Bennington, with a huge increase in drug activity and violent crime, very violent crime, putting their lives at risk.
“It’s embarrassing,” Doucette told us. “When someone in another agency 3,000 miles from here does something wrong, and people in our community think that because we’re law enforcement, we’re doing the same thing, it’s frustrating. People need to be held accountable for their actions. When I say people, I mean law enforcement officers need to be held accountable for their actions, bad actors, and that we not put all law enforcement in the same category.”
Another factor at play, according to Doucette, is there are a lot of outside opportunities now, other positions within the system that people with a degree in criminal justice can explore and make more money at, whether it’s corrections, law, or a federal agency.
“Quite honestly,” Doucette said, “People interested in law enforcement, just like nursing, the salaries are not there compared to other positions that they could seek and obtain elsewhere. That holds around the whole state of Vermont. Even here, municipalities are starting to realize that several agencies within Bennington County and Windham County have increased their salary by more than 10 percent. I believe that we have to take a serious look at salary and benefits and ensure that we’re staying either consistent or going a little above so that we can recruit people here and stay competitive.”
Some of the strategies the department is utilizing is keeping their website current. They’ve also started to focus their recruitment efforts on Castleton University.
“They have a job fair coming up. We would like to participate in that. There are a few of us that have actually been up to Castleton and met with some of the criminal justice students already. But, you know, students having the opportunity to go booth to booth to booth, which is obviously represented by law enforcement from many different municipalities in the state, they get to weigh out the differences. We have to make sure we stay competitive.”
Some good news happened this month with two new hires, both female. Joyce-Ann Peckham, 23, from Johnsonville, New York, and Alison Farney, 24, from Voorheesville, New York, joined the Bennington Police Department this month. The Banner caught up with them at a gun range in Shaftsbury during a firearms session before they left for Police Academy training. Both cited a criminal justice school background when asked what prompted them to join. Peckham told us about a family friend, her dad’s best buddy, a state trooper who inspired her to become an officer.
“He passed away, and I remember looking though all of his stuff when he passed,” Peckham said, “and knew I wanted to be a police officer. That was in third grade.”
When asked if her family was apprehensive about the danger of the job, Farney replied, “Yeah, I mean, they’re a little apprehensive. But I’ve been working hard to prepare for the academy, and I think they see that, acknowledge it, and accept it now.”
Both women thought Bennington would be a very good fit.
“There’s a lot of danger out there,” Peckham said. “Obviously, we won’t gloss over that, but I’m not too worried about it. I feel like I have good skills, and I am interested in making good relationships with the community. I feel like I can relate to people going through stuff.”
Doucette is proud of his new hires, but even with these two starting their training, Bennington can’t expect them to be ready anytime soon.
“When we hire someone, here, we send them off to the two-week BASIC program. And then we work them here with our field training officers because we want to ensure that there’s a level of commitment and that this is what they want to do,” Doucette says. “It’s a huge commitment, a huge financial commitment, a huge time commitment, for them and us. They’re going to come out and work with field training officers for April, May, June, and July, four months, and then they’re going to go to the full-time training academy to get to level three certification sometime in August. They won’t finish their level three training until sometime in December. So, when you stop and think about this, we are hiring them in February, and we won’t be able to utilize them in a full-time capacity until most likely February of 2024.”
Another issue besides recruiting challenges is diversifying the department. Bennington still has no racial minorities in its ranks. Doucette acknowledged that, but told us any person can and should apply, regardless of race.
“We encourage people to apply. I look at the Bennington Police Department as a big family. I would like to have a person of color become a member of the Bennington Police Department. I would also like to have someone that speaks fluent Spanish as a member of the Bennington Police Department, but we just don’t see that right now, unfortunately. Diversity is also more than color. We are doing our best to recruit female officers as well.”
When asked about any external recruitment from other states, Doucette didn’t think that would work here.
“We’ll never compete with the money, the benefits, and the retirement of bigger cities,” he says. “The Select Board here in Bennington is looking at the salaries, looking at the benefits, and looking at the retirement, for example. We’re not on Long Island. We’re not in any of the boroughs down in the southern part of New York. I remember when I was in college. I loved Vermont. That’s where I wanted to work, and I worked my way up through the ranks here. But I have friends that I went to college with that are two or three years younger than me and have already retired. They worked in New Jersey or down in the boroughs of New York City. They’re pulling down a retirement of $100- to $125,000 a year. I don’t even make that working.
“Vermont will be facing many challenges to fill all of the vacancies,” Doucette said. “I think we are eight to 10 years away from filling all of the vacancies with the academy only running twice a year. We’re far from getting Vermont law enforcement back up to where it needs to be.”
And in the meantime?
“In the meantime, we are doing our best. We have people that are working overtime. We have many dedicated and committed employees here who want to do a good job. The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, and the Vermont State Police, they’re all down. We’re all going to have to work together. I think that for years to come, it’s going to have to be a consolidated effort, working with our community partners, such as Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, United Counseling Service, Department of Health, ... trying to make sure that we’re giving people in our community the services that they need.
“The police department can’t do it all alone.”