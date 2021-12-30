BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department, Fire Department and highway fund budgets will be reviewed Monday by the Select Board during the first fiscal 2023 town budget session.
The meeting — set an hour earlier than the normal Select Board meeting time, at 5 p.m. — is the first of three expected budget work sessions to be held in the Bennington Firehouse community meeting room.
The Select Board is expected to approve and warn the next budget at its Jan. 24 meeting for a town meeting vote in March.
VEHICLES, CAMERAS
The police department budget proposal is highlighted by requests for two hybrid Ford SUV vehicles and two Honda ATVs vehicles for off-road and other patrolling. In total, the vehicles are estimated at $121,900.
The purchases would continue an emphasis on energy-efficient vehicles for the department, which also includes e-bicycles in the current budget.
The BPD and Chief Paul Doucette received the 2021 Environmental Leadership award in November from Climate Advocates Bennington for those purchases.
Doucette also is seeking next year to replace police body-worn and vehicle cameras with newer equipment.
The proposal seeks $48,010 for that purpose, which is part of a five-year lease-purchase camera upgrade program that would cost $175,300 in total and include replacement of body-worn cameras in the third year at no additional cost.
Also requested is $23,500 for security-related and other upgrades at the BPD building, and $18,500 for police training to meet state requirements for law enforcement personnel and leadership training for supervisors.
Police wages and salaries total $2,325.730, up by 1.67 percent, according to Hurd’s proposal. He said the small increase is likely “due to the number of new officers replacing longer-serving officers at a lower pay rate.”
Overtime wages, however, are up about 9 percent, Hurd said, partly “to account for our short staffing levels. We are currently down three positions.” The total for police overtime costs was budgeted at $209,000.
The BPD budget as proposed totals $4,268,100, up $81,180, or 1.94, from last year.
MATERIALS COSTS
The public works budgets next year are one of the areas most likely to be affected by inflation, Hurd said.
The soaring cost of building materials and other expected purchases by departments during the pandemic is a factor in an overall increase of more than $500,000 in the proposed budget over last year, Hurd said.
“This was a difficult year to develop a budget, given the rapid rise in inflation and therefore costs for much of what we do,” Hurd wrote in his budget message to the board.
Other increases were factored into the budget for town employee raises, including an expected agreement this year with the public works employees, which is being negotiated, he said.
The highway fund budget is proposed at $4,336,020, which is up $187,110, 4.51 percent.
FIRE EXPENSES
Fire department-related budget requests include:
$50,000 to install heat pumps in the community meeting space at the Bennington Firehouse.
$19,220 to replace eight firefighter Motorola radios this year.
$17,000 to replace four sets of firefighter uniform gear.
$74,410 for lease payments on a new rescue pumper truck, at $49,910, and a new self-contained breathing apparatus system (25 units) at $24,500 per year.
The fire fund budget totals $427,200, which is up $55,930, of 15.06 percent.
Hurd’s proposed fiscal 2023 town budget — for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023 — totals just over $14.8 million.
The tax rate needed to provide that amount stands at $1.3355 per $100 valuation, or an increase of 5.12 percent, the manager said.
The total spending plan, including both property taxes and other revenue, is up by 3.96 percent, or $565,164, over the current year.
The annual town floor meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 28, and the budget vote and election is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1.