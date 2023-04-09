BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department, in a social media post published Friday, issued a warning of “an especially dangerous and lethal brand of fentanyl” being distributed in and around Bennington.
According to the post, the department and Bennington Rescue had responded to five overdose calls since last Monday.
Many of the overdoses are the result of people using fentanyl with the brand stamps of “DOMINOS” and “HALLOWEEN” on the packaging, police said.
To help people protect themselves, Bennington Police are distributing free harm reduction bags in the lobby of the Bennington Police Department on South Street. These bags contain Narcan, rapid response drug tests, fentanyl testing strips, personal protection equipment, recovery literature and contact information.
Harm reduction bags are also available at United Counseling Service and Turning Point.
Fentanyl, a potent opioid painkiller, has been implicated in all but a few of Vermont’s 237 drug overdose deaths in 2022. Its presence in heroin, cocaine and other street drugs is become increasingly common.
Harm reduction experts, and the state Department of Health, warn that those using drugs should never use alone.