BENNINGTON — Children were taken into account in the planning for dual raids by multiple law enforcement agencies in Bennington last week, the local Police Department said.
Bennington Police officials released a statement on Tuesday afternoon responding to concerns expressed by some in the community after a group of children stood as bystanders during the raid on a home on McCall Street. Community concerns were also expressed to the Bennington Banner, which ran a photograph of the children and the raid on Page 1 on Friday.
“We want to assure you the operations were well-planned and conducted in the safest way possible,” the police department posted on its Facebook page.
Planning took place with all law enforcement agencies involved, including the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Vermont Department of Children and Families, “to ensure the safety of any children that law enforcement may have encountered at the time the warrants were conducted.”
The department often “deals with many situations that involve children at risk.”
“We want you to know that we share your concern about the safety of the children in our community. The reality is that our community is seeing new and dangerous organized drug related criminal activity which is especially dangerous for those children who have the misfortune of being exposed to it. For that reason we often find ourselves needing to act even when juveniles may be present,” the department said. “To refuse to act would not be in the interests of the children or the broader community.”
The raid resulted in multiple arrests for guns, drugs and cash, and suspects have appeared in court this week and last week.