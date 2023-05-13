BENNINGTON — The Bennington Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man missing since early Friday evening.
Per BPD's release, Gary Monroe, 72, of Bennington was last seen leaving 882 Murphy Rd. on foot at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday. It is not known in which direction he was headed.
Monroe suffers from dementia, but is otherwise in good health. He has knowledge of the outdoors, but does not have access to a vehicle or a cell phone, police said.
Monroe is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has long brown hair, a "salt and pepper" beard, and was last seen wearing a dark green t-shirt, blue jeans, a dark colored hat and black sneakers.
The search continued throughout the day on Saturday and into Saturday night, but Monroe was not located. Extensive searching has been completed throughout the area; limited continued search efforts continue Sunday morning. A Vermont Air National Guard helicopter was flying over the area of Murphy Road on Saturday night.
The police are asking residents in the Murphy Road area to check any outbuildings such as sheds, garages or barns, and also to review footage from any cameras for footage of Monroe since Friday night.
Search efforts are being conducted and assisted by Bennington Police, Vermont State Police-Search and Rescue, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Rescue Inc, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and the Vermont Air National Guard.
Anyone with information or who sees Monroe is asked to contact BPD at 802-442-1030.