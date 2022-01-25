BENNINGTON — Bennington Police on Tuesday arrested Grant G. Bentley, 41, of Bennington for a hit-and-run incident that took place in the Walmart parking lot earlier this month.
Police had been searching for Bentley, and earlier in the day released his mug shot and asked the public for help locating the man.
"Within 60 minutes of our releasing Bentley's arrest warrant and photo on Facebook, we started to receive numerous tips that he was hiding inside room 20 at the Southgate Motel on Route 7A," said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette. "We arrived and, after knocking on the door, a female answered and allowed us to come into the room. Bentley was still hiding in the bathroom, but when he figured out we weren't leaving, he surrendered without further incident."
Bentley had an outstanding probation warrant for his arrest at the time of the hit and run, and will be sent to Marble Valley Correctional Facility Tuesday evening after he is processed. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow at the Bennington Superior Courthouse.
Police secured an arrest warrant for Bentley on two separate charges: leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury and aggravated assault.
On Jan. 10, at about 2:44 p.m., Bennington Police and Rescue personnel responded to a reported hit-and-run in the Walmart parking lot located on Northside Drive. It was reported that the driver struck an elderly woman with the front end of his newer model white SUV. The operator — described as a middle-aged, heavy-set male — left the vehicle and tried to lift the victim. When he could not lift her, he dropped her back onto the ground and fled the scene.
Bennington Rescue transported the victim to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.