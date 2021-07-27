BENNINGTON — Bennington Police will host a community picnic Aug. 3 at Willow Park, when the department and town begin participation in the National Night Out program.
According to the organization’s website, Bennington will become the ninth Vermont community to hold annual National Night Out events — aimed at community-building and promotion of police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
National Night Out, which began in 1984, has the goal of enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while providing a sense of community, along with opportunities to bring police officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
“The Bennington Police Department initiated this as another step in continuing to strengthen relationships in the community,” said Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins. “We are happy to see this happening and look forward to the evening.”
“The Bennington Police Department has been involved in a number of community engaged events over the years,” said police Lt. Camillo Grande. “We were looking for another venue to expand our community involvement efforts and felt that National Night Out was a great way for community members to meet and interact with members of the Bennington Police Department in a social setting.”
He added, “We are very excited to share a couple of hours with members of the community over some music, food and fun.”
COMMUNITY PICNIC
The event will be Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the lower Willow Park pavilion. It will be a free picnic, with grilled hotdogs and snacks, frozen treats from the Copsicle trailer; kids games; town Department of Public Works trucks, and live music from local band Passin’ Thru.
National Night Out events have been held in communities in all 50 states, in U.S. territories and on military bases worldwide. Events are scheduled for the first Tuesday in August and have included block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events, including safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel and exhibits.
According to a media release, the BPD hopes to expand the event each year and welcomes suggestions from the community.
For more information, contact Grande at 802-442-1030 or Camillo.Grande@vermont.gov.
Town officials, police representatives and citizen task force groups have been reviewing and revising the BPD policies and procedures since last fall, and recently began a task force process to establish a civilian police oversight entity in Bennington.
The reform activities were among recommendations in an International Association of Chiefs of Police consultant team’s report in 2020, after a four-month review of the department that was commissioned by the Select Board.
Information on the town’s review and reform efforts can be found on the town website’s Community Policing page.
Those efforts followed criticism in 2019 of the department’s handling of complaints of racially motivated harassment and threats against former state Rep. Kiah Morris. The Bennington lawmaker resigned her Bennington-2-2 House seat amid a re-election campaign in 2018 and has since moved to the Burlington area.
The Select Board in April also approved a settlement agreement concerning a complaint to the Human Rights Commission from Morris, her husband, James Lawton, and their son.
The settlement required the town to pay the family $137,000 and issue a public apology in relation to Morris’ complaint that police did not adequately investigate online and other harassment she had reported.
The town in 2020 also settled a lawsuit by an African American man who was stopped on Main Street in 2013 and arrested on drug charges, only to have the Vermont Supreme Court overturn his conviction, saying the traffic stop was improperly extended.
The town’s insurer paid $30,000 as part of that settlement agreement.