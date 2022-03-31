BENNINGTON — After watching from afar as the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continued to unfold, a Bennington pianist reached out to her fellow musicians and coordinated a virtual six-hour fundraising concert to assist in aid efforts. More than 50 pianists from nine countries are participating, with the goal of raising $50,000 to support GlobalGiving — an international charity that provides food and water, as well as health, economic and educational support to distressed areas of the world.
"I couldn't sit still and let the world be so dark," said Polly van der Linde, owner and director of Sonatina Piano Camps in Old Bennington. "I put out a call to the adult amateur pianists who attend our Piano Camps to see if they'd be interested in learning Ukrainian music."
She said initially three people responded, but the numbers kept increasing until more than 50 had signed on to participate — all looking for a way to ease the crisis in Ukraine. Some of the participants live abroad, in Finland, Japan, Spain, Cuba, China and other nations.
“We all felt frozen on our piano benches,” van der Linde said Thursday. She said the ability levels and skills vary among the participants, “but it doesn't matter. We all love this music, and we all want to help the people of Ukraine through this terrible time by sharing these musical gems and collecting donations.”
The performers range in age from 16 to 92, all former attendees or instructors at the camps. Van der Linde selected the pieces to ensure they were appropriate for each performer, with beginners playing short simple pieces. She said several professionals will also be participating. Each will perform a piece that will be recorded; van der Linde will coordinate them into one concert stream.
Ben Wolfson, who spent five summers at Sonatina camp, is the youngest participant in the concert. His father, Boris, a professor of Russian at Amherst College in Massachusetts, will also be participating. Boris was born in Crimea, where he took piano lessons as a child.
"The idea of people reaching out across miles and generations to offer this connection is extremely powerful," Wolfson said in a statement. "We can't stop the bombs with this music, but we can stretch our souls across the ocean and try to reach those who are in pain."
The composers are Ukrainian, with the concert featuring works by Vasyl Barvinsky, Isaak Berkovich, Sergei Bortkiewicz, Reinhold Glière, Nikolai Kapustin, Viktor Kosenko, Mikola Lysenko, Boris Lyatoshynsky, Samuil Maykapar and Valentin Silvestrov, as well as the Ukrainian National Anthem, composed by Mykhailo Verbytsky.
As of Thursday afternoon, the GlobalGiving Ukraine Benefit Piano Concert Hosted by Sonatina site had already raised nearly $14,000.
The concert will begin at 4 p.m. April 23, and is expected to last about six hours. Viewers are welcome to join at any time. The entire performance will be available for viewing on an archived web page after April 25.
Donations of $30 to $250 or more are encouraged, van der Linde said.
For information on the concert, visit sonatina.aweb.page/ukraine-benefit-concert; to make donations, go to globalgiving.org/fundraisers/ukraine-benefit-piano-concert.