BENNINGTON — The medical monitoring program for residents with elevated levels of PFOA in their blood from the former ChemFab Corp. factories in Bennington began Feb. 1 for those deemed eligible.
Eligible claimants will receive a letter from the court-appointed program administrator, attorney Ed Gentle, of Gentle Turner & Benson, of Hoover, Ala., on how to schedule an appointment.
The ongoing monitoring for medical diseases or conditions associated with exposure to perfluorooctanoic acid will be handled through Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Participants also may call the medical monitoring administrator’s office at 877-229-1937, for assistance with the scheduling of appointments.
CLASS-ACTION SUIT
The Bennington Medical Monitoring Program was created as part of a class-action suit settlement in April 2022 in U.S. District Court between plaintiffs in and around Bennington and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, the last owner of the ChemFab plants here, which closed in 2002.
In the $34.15 million settlement, the multinational company agreed to provide $26.2 million for damages to property owners whose wells were contaminated by the airborne chemical pollution and up to $6 million for the medical monitoring program, which is designed to last 15 years.
Exposure to PFOA, primarily through drinking water, has been associated in studies to kidney, testicular and other cancers, ulcerative colitis, thyroid diseases, pregnancy-induced hypertension and high cholesterol. Levels of PFOA in the blood also are known to decline slowly over many years.
More than 500 people were found to have elevated levels of PFOA during an initial round of testing after the contamination was discovered in local wells.
‘MEDICAL SURVEILLANCE’
“Medical monitoring is a form of medical surveillance, providing regular checkups and repeated (non-invasive) testing, designed to detect potential changes in a patient that could indicate the need for further investigation,” Gentle’s office said in a statement. “The claims review process is still ongoing for many claimants, who filed claim forms but for whom it was determined that the medical monitoring administrator needs additional information to finalize their eligibility for the MMP."
Letters to these claimants have been mailed.
INCENTIVE PAYMENTS
To receive the initial medical monitoring incentive payment of $100, claimants must participate in the first round of monitoring testing. Each participant who has been authorized to schedule their initial round of monitoring testing has been sent an Informational Survey/Participant Consent in the mail.
Participants must complete the survey and consent form, and take it with them to their first-round testing appointment. Lab results and the completed consent/survey will be sent back to the program administrator after the completed testing appointment.
Participants will receive their incentive payment once it is confirmed that the person completed the testing appointment, and the lab results (other than the PFOA testing results) and consent forms are received by the program administrator’s office.
Currently, it is taking about 45 to 60 days to receive the results/surveys after the completed appointments.
For additional information regarding the program, class members can also refer to the "frequently asked questions" section of the Bennington class-action suit settlement website at benningtonvtclassaction.com.
The ChemFab factory in North Bennington and an earlier Bennington plant on Northside Drive were identified by the state as the source of the contamination, which came from the factory exhaust stacks during fabric coating operations using liquid Teflon, containing PFOA, which was performed at high temperatures.
The last facility was closed, and the operations shifted by Saint-Gobain in 2002 to Merrimack, N.H.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs in the class-action suit, which was filed in 2016, have said at least 2,365 residential properties in Bennington and North Bennington were contaminated with PFOA, which worked its way into soil and into hundreds of wells.
While agreeing to the payments, the company did not admit liability in the settlement, and the claims against it were dismissed as part of the final approval court order.
Saint-Gobain also previously agreed after negotiations with the state to two consent agreements that provided more than $50 million to extend Bennington and North Bennington water system lines to some 445 properties with wells contaminated with PFOA, and to cover other expenses borne by the state in dealing with the pollution.