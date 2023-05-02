BENNINGTON — Bennington Police reported a staggering number of overdoses — including one fatality — over a four-day period starting last Friday. The sheer number has stretched resources and taxed nerves as police step-up seizures and arrests, and struggle to keep up with a recent peak in drug use, especially fentanyl, that continues to come into the area despite numerous efforts to curb the flow.
There were 11 overdoses requiring an emergency medical response in just the past four days, including a fatality that is still under investigation. In that same four-day period, Bennington Police seized over 10,000 bags of fentanyl, four “ghost guns,” guns that cannot be traced because of a lack of a serial number, and large quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
“What’s happening now is devastating,” said Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette during an extensive interview with the Banner. “It’s discouraging. I mean, it’s so frustrating to come to work and think, okay, should I bring an extra Narcan out with me today? The chief and lieutenant carry Narcan in our cargo pockets because we’ve been out to assist the patrol division.”
Monday’s raid on a residence on Depot Street netted seven arrests on various drug charges, including possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Two of the eight suspects are still in custody. Paige Wilkins, 39, of Bennington, is currently being held on an outstanding arrest warrant, and Joshua Lewis, 30, of Rutland, is held for violating conditions of release. The other six were released on conditions. They include Eric Holland, 35, of Bennington; Justin Brandmeyer, 30, of Bennington; Thomas Mayer, 36, of Bennington; Jessica Wielt, 32, of Bennington; and Zachary Wielt, 32, of Bennington.
Several other search warrants and traffic stops over the past month recovered numerous drugs and guns. They include several individuals from the Holyoke and Springfield areas of Massachusetts. In all, over 10,000 bags of fentanyl, 400 grams of cocaine, 104 grams of crack, and a large sum of cash have been seized. Nearly all of the arrested suspects have been released.
“We are working extremely hard here within the Bennington Police Department,” Doucette says, “executing search warrants and arresting people, only to have these same people almost immediately being let back out. They get released on conditions, and we deal with them again and again. It’s time for our legislators in Vermont to wake up, open their eyes, and see how devastating the effects of fentanyl are in our communities.”
Bennington Police released a public safety announcement two weeks ago related to fentanyl and other possible substances mixed into several common street drugs. It seems on the surface that it hasn’t helped much.
“We want people to get help, but people aren’t getting it,” Doucette said. “They’re not getting the message. We’ve put it out there. Fentanyl is in everything; in crack people are smoking, in heroin as well. We also know of some incidents involving marijuana having fentanyl sprinkled in it, with people smoking it and being treated because they don’t feel well. This was our fear of the fentanyl epidemic. It continues to grow, not just in Bennington, not just in Vermont, but nationwide. It’s devastating.”
Doucette feels like his officers and the department are swimming against the tide, not just in arresting people but in trying to get those same people the help they need. Bennington Police recently started working with Turning Point Recovery, which sent recovery coaches out on overdose calls. They also work with UCS and with the hospital doing referrals. But according to Doucette, it’s never enough.
“We’ve been very fortunate here that we have not had a use of force incident,” Doucette says. “These people that we’re dealing with from Springfield and Holyoke, they just don’t put their hands behind their back and give up. We chase them. We end up tackling some of them. They end up resisting arrest. This is not a game. We’re dealing with gang members out of Springfield and Holyoke, and now different gangs that we haven’t seen before in Bennington, the O-Block gang and the Plainfield gang. These people readily admit that they’re in gangs and shoot at each other. And we’re seeing that in Bennington. They’re bringing their problems here, along with their dope. I think it’s a matter of time before a law enforcement officer, whether it’s from Bennington, state police, or Sheriff’s Department, is seriously hurt, either as a result of gunfire or a pursue, whether it be in a vehicle or on foot. I mean, these people just don’t want to give up. They don’t want to be caught. And it is our job to apprehend them.”
Doucette reiterated what he sees as one of the only ways out of these issues.
“Members of our community are calling with information and providing information that we need. We are encouraging that. We need their help,” he said. “We need the community to be our eyes and ears to tell us things that are going on. Sometimes people get frustrated. They call and think there will be an instantaneous response. We have to go by the law and build strong cases. We need the community to know that we are taking their complaints and information seriously. But we have to build cases in order to be successful. There’s no sense of doing all this work just to have a judge dismiss a case because the search warrant affidavit wasn’t solid. Be patient with the police and continue to provide the information you provide. That’s one of the only ways this works.”