BENNINGTON — Bennington Police responded to two motor vehicle crashes with injuries less than two hours apart on Thursday afternoon.
Sgt. Roscoe Harrington said in a statement that a crash reported at 3:03 p.m. involved two vehicles at the Kocher Drive-Route 7 intersection.
He said a 2000 GMC Sierra, operated by Suzanne Bardin of Montana, and a 2015 Subaru Forester, operated by Susan Mylott of New Hampshire, collided, resulting in minor damage to both vehicles.
Police reported that the Mylott vehicle was stopped at a red light and was struck from behind by the Bardin vehicle.
Harrington said both drivers were evaluated at the scene by Bennington Rescue Squad, and both vehicles were driven from the scene.
Bennington Rural Fire Department also assisted.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030.
At 4:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a two-vehicle crash near 1100 Woodford Road (Route 9).
Police found a 2020 Chevy Impala, operated by Scott Burgoyne of Greenwich, N.Y., and a 2005 Honda Odyssey, operated by Charles Goddard of Bennington. The vehicles were on the north side of the roadway with extensive damage to both, police reported.
Through investigation, Harrington said, it was learned that Goddard was attempting to cross both lanes of Route 9 from Hickory Hill to go to his residence and crashed into the front driver’s side of the Impala, which was traveling west on Route 9.
Burgoyne was transported by Bennington Rescue Squad to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Goddard was evaluated by Pownal Rescue Squad at the scene.
Both operators were wearing their safety belts, police said. Both vehicles were removed from the scene by Walt’s Towing.
Bennington Rural Fire Department assisted at the scene. The westbound lane of the highway was closed down after the crash for about 45 minutes.
Witnesses are asked to contact the Bennington Police Department.