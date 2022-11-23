BENNINGTON — A Bennington woman who authorities say admitted smoking crack cocaine on a daily basis for six months has been arrested by town police on federal gun charges.
Brittany Pecor, 23, is named in a vaguely worded federal indictment, claiming she filed false and fictitious written statements while buying guns two times this summer and also during an attempt to purchase a third firearm, records show.
Bennington Police said they responded to a disturbance call at Willowbrook Apartments about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, and while investigating the complaint, officers learned Pecor had fled the scene. A check in the National Crime Information Center indicated there was a federal arrest warrant for Pecor.
Investigators put out an alert that Pecor was wanted, and police received a tip a short time later that she was at Applegate Apartments.
Bennington Police arrived and arrested Pecor based on the FBI warrant. She was eventually taken to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington at about 4 a.m.
The indictment maintains that Pecor bought guns from a licensed dealer on May 3 and May 31, and attempted to buy a gun on June 6. The indictment doesn't identify the gun dealer or dealers involved, and it doesn't state the type of firearms she bought or tried to secure.
The indictment was obtained by a federal grand jury in Burlington on Nov. 10, but was ordered sealed until she could be arrested safely.
Assistant U.S. Attorney John Boscia filed a detention motion Wednesday afternoon that shed a little more light on the case and the basis for the felony charges. The gun obtained on May 3 was a Taurus 9 mm pistol, and the firearm bought on May 31 was an unidentified Smith & Wesson pistol, Boscia said. The motion makes no mention about the type of firearm in the third felony charge.
Boscia also wrote that the false statements during the gun buys centered on Pecor claiming on an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives purchase form that she was not a user of controlled substances. The false statements were to deceive the licensed gun dealer, the indictment said.
Boscia wrote that during a July 14 police interview, Pecor admitted she had “smoke[d] crack every day for the past six months.”
Drug use and firearm possession is a dangerous combination, according to Boscia, who asked that Pecor be detained as a danger to the community and as a risk to flee to avoid prosecution.
"Pecor poses a significant risk of flight due to her unaddressed drug use," wrote Boscia.
Pecor is due to appear Monday afternoon for her arraignment before Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
The court appointed veteran defense lawyer Richard R. Goldsborough of South Burlington to represent Pecor.