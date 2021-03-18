BENNINGTON — When it comes to long-term initiatives, the town’s quest for ownership of the historic Vermont National Guard Armory must be prominent on that list.
But at last state permits are being sought to construct a new Guard Readiness Center on the town-owned former Jard Co. site on Bowen Road, Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Thursday. That is expect to lead to an exchange of properties.
Talks toward an agreement began about nine years ago — calling for the town to swap the 22.9-acre town parcel for the state-owned armory building off Franklin Lane. The brick downtown fixture is located near the town offices on South Street and the historic Putnam Block buildings now undergoing renovation.
STRAIGHT EXCHANGE
A proposed contract for the exchange of property was announced last year, with Hurd being given credit for overseeing multiple years of negotiation.
The proposal called for a swap of the two properties, pending due diligence, including environmental assessments, by both parties concerning the sites they would acquire.
Implementation still called for the parties to await federal funding for construction of a new Readiness Center, which Hurd said Thursday is in the budget for next year. Meanwhile, project planners have begun seeking environmental permits through the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Not until after the Readiness Center is completed will the Guard begin moving from the familiar brick structure on .8 acres off Franklin Lane, and the entire process is expected to take a couple more years. Until the new center opens, the state would continue at the armory under a leaseback agreement with the town.
DATES TO 1924
The armory, which was constructed in 1924, had been eyed by the town for various uses over the years, such as town office space.
The structure has two floors and a full basement, with roughly 20,500 square feet of floor space. Its dimensions are 126 by 65 feet.
A tentative proposal for the eventual agreement with the town was framed about a decade ago, but a formal agreement took much longer. The National Guard had been looking for a parcel somewhere in Bennington County to construct a new center and had looked at several other options as well, including the former Green Mountain Race Track site.
Federal funding for design and construction — estimated several years ago at $10 million — also was not available as soon as expected, slowing the process.
Members of the Select Board toured the armory in 2019 and later said they were impressed by its condition. The armory has undergone extensive renovations, exterior work and remediation of lead dust from a former basement area shooting range, board members said.
In addition, an elevator was added and there is maple flooring, a stage and a basketball court.
“It is a pretty exciting opportunity,” Chairman Donald Campbell said after the contract was negotiated.
“They have done some incredible work in there; it just sparkles,” board member Jim Carroll said.