BENNINGTON — This Sept. 11 will mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, prompting the Bennington Police Department to provide commemorative badges to officers and plan a vigil at the 9/11 Memorial on South Street.
The department said first responders and civilians were among those who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in New York City, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and the effects continue to be felt today.
"Victims and families are still dealing with trauma, ailments and long-term illnesses," states a news release from the department. "The events of 9/11 caused the United States to stand up and began a global effort to reduce attacks and loss of life as a result of terrorism. Terrorist events in the United States, and around the world, are a constant reminder of the need for all people around the globe to join together as one in an effort to combat terrorism."
To honor and remember the 20th anniversary, before the Bennington Battle Day Parade Celebration started, Police Chief Paul J. Doucette and LT. Camillo A. Grande issued each police officer a commemorative badge to wear on their uniforms for the rest of the year as a way of remembering the tragic events and victims.
The events of Sept. 11 are "still fresh in the minds of many employees despite being 20 years ago" and they "changed the world as the United States, and allies, began a global war on terrorism," states the news release.
The Battle of Bennington occurred Aug. 16, 1777 in Walloomsac, N.Y.. It was an important battle in the Revolutionary War, the news release states in explaining the department's reasoning for providing the badges now.
"Fought primarily by American militia from New Hampshire, Bennington, and Massachusetts under the leadership of General John Stark, the Americans were able to protect Bennington and the large number of supplies stored there from the attack by British forces under Col. Baum," the news release states. "A British counter attack led by Col. Breymann was foiled by the timely arrival of Seth Warner’s Green Mountain Boys ensuring a complete victory for the Americans.
"This success set the stage for the later defeat of General Burgoyne at the battles of Saratoga, called by many the turning point of the American Revolution, ensuring freedom and independence for American Colonists and eventually the establishment of the United States of America."
More information on the upcoming vigil will be released at the beginning of September.