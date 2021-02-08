The Hoosic River Watershed Association will present a discussion of plans for three bike path proposals that would connect Bennington with North Adams, Mass., on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Panelists include:
Cat Bryars and Mark Anders of the Bennington County Regional Commission, who will discuss the trolley line route from Williamstown, Mass., to Bennington;
Andy Hogeland, a Williamstown select board member and long-time bike path advocate, who will outline the east-west Williamstown route, which begins construction this summer; and
Ben Svenson, lead partner at Tourists hotel, who will describe a private initiative for a public bike path from the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art to Williamstown.
The presentations will be accessible at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86753437, and can be watched live in Williamstown on WilliNet TV channel 1303. The program will also include the presentation of the 2021 Irving Jack Tanzman Friend of the River Award. A question-and-answer period from Zoom attendees will follow the presentations.
The combined route follows the Hoosic River most of the way, providing views of the river, Mount Greylock, Mount Anthony, the Taconics and the Green Mountains, as well as town centers and farmland. It, or parts, could be used for touring, commuting or doing errands, thus proving no-carbon transportation.