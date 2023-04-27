BENNINGTON — One of Bennington’s own is being recognized for her contributions to the Democratic Party.
Natalie Silver, 29, is to be bestowed the David W. Curtis & Philip H. Hoff Leadership Award at a fundraising dinner on May 12 at the University of Vermont, according to posts from the Vermont Democratic Party’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Silver’s most recent accomplishment is serving as manager for Rep. Becca Balint’s historic campaign and election to the U.S. House in 2022 where she became both the first LGBTQ person, and first woman, to represent Vermont in Congress. Silver took a year off from law school to manage Balint's political run.
“We were so happy and impressed with the work she did,” said Natalie’s father David Silver, an attorney himself, and owner of Barr Sternberg Moss Silver & Munson, P.C. in Bennington. “In Becca Balint, she found someone that she really believed in and really inspired her. It was a very positive experience for her to work for someone that she admired so much.”
Natalie Silver has been working and campaigning for the Democratic Party since she was just 16 years old. She got her first crack at engaging the voter base with an unlikely leadership post for such a young person. As she has proven so adept at over the years, Silver engaged the voter base in Bennington on behalf of Peter Shumlin during his Democratic primary race prior to a successful bid for governor in 2011.
“He needed a field director for Bennington County, and he called my now ex-wife Amelia. She couldn't because she was working full time, but she volunteered Natalie for the position,” Silver explained.
“She took to it like a duck to water,” the proud father said. “She mobilized all her friends, made pancake breakfasts for them in the morning and got them out canvassing and phone banking, organized open houses and meetings. She really did a lot to promote Peter’s Shumlin’s candidacy in Bennington. It was a very close race … he won Bennington county by 300 votes.”
Between that initial foray into politics and her position working for Balint, Silver’s resume also includes two different stints working on T.J. Donovan’s campaign for attorney general (as manager in 2018), as a regional field director for the Democratic Party (2016), interim chief of staff for the Vermont Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson (2019), and director of communications for Sen. Peter Welch (2021).
“In 2021, Natalie led a public letter signed by over 70 community leaders and over 1,000 Vermonters, to the Vermont media calling out gender bias in political reporting,” the Facebook announcement also said.
Silver, now a Burlington resident, is a graduate of Mount Anthony Union Middle School. Following that, she attended the Putney School in Putney, and Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
The Curtis-Hoff Awards Dinner honors late Vermont Democratic Party Chair and civil rights attorney David S. Curtis. The name was changed five years ago to include Curtis’ former law partner and political mentor, Philip H. Hoff, who was governor of Vermont 1963-1969, and passed away in 2018.
The awardees chosen each each year are Vermont Democrats “who carry on David W. Curtis and Philip H. Hoff’s legacy in their work,” according to the party’s social media posts. Silver is being honored at the dinner along with Ryan McLaren — Sen. Welch’s campaign manager since 2015, and Cheryl Hooker — a former Rutland County state senator and Rutland city state representative who has been “in and out of local politics for the last 32 years.”