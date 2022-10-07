BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum is planning to redevelop a parcel it owns just downhill from the parking lot, and the public is invited to submit ideas for the site and for a planned new building.
In a media release, the museum said plans are focused on “an unremarkable beige building [that] sits at the bottom of the hill on Main Street heading towards Bennington Museum from town. This structure — once a gas station, then restaurant, then the Precious Moments gift shop — has changed hands many times over the past five decades.”
In 2008, the museum purchased the property and has been using it for storage of maintenance and mechanical equipment.
The museum in 2019 retained New York-based Christoff/Finio architects to provide “a full scope overview and conceptual plan for Bennington Museum,” according to the release.
Concerning what is called the annex space, the architects said it is “the museum’s secret weapon; a satellite space where any degree of experimental programming, curation, or education could take place with little to no risk for the museum proper. It can serve as the billboard to Main Street, alerting the public to a new and vital arc for the institution. Not to mention, there is still room for storage, offices, and workshop space to help alleviate programmatic pressures on the main building."
DEMOLITION SET
The demolition of the existing structure will take place this month and is expected to take several weeks, the release stated.
In addition, Goldstone Architecture, of Bennington, has been selected to lead an in-depth discussion with staff and other key stakeholders to determine the best future use for the site and to create preliminary designs for a new building, the release states.
The release notes that the firm recently completed work with Shires Housing, Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union, and designed the new addition at the Bennington Recreation Center. Currently, the firm is working with the town of Bennington and the private owner of the former Bennington High School building in a proposed redevelopment of the historic Main Street structure.
Goldstone plans to work with the landscape architect, Terrigenous, of Chester, to develop a schematic site plan that will integrate the annex building plans with the streetscape and surrounding environment, the release states.
In addition to a new multi-use building, the site will be connected to the main museum by paths that will span the significant elevation change between the two properties.
"The museum is excited to engage Goldstone Architecture in this important and very visible initiative for the institution and the community,” said Martin Mahoney, the museum’s executive director. “We are committed to taking our time and planning carefully to create a space that meets our programmatic as well as operational needs. This project is a forerunner to longer term improvement goals for the museum as a whole that we hope to bring to fruition in the next five years as per our strategic plan.”
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said of the plans, "We are pleased that the museum is able to move forward with a necessary reconfiguration of space for museum staff and that this project will bring a building that has been vacant for many years back into use. The new uses will add vibrancy to West Main Street and contribute to the overall feeling of renewal in Bennington."
The release states that the museum “welcomes input and comments from the public on this community project. Contact ideas@benningtonmuseum.org.