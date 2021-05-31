BENNINGTON — Bennington Museum on Sunday honored longtime members Alison Nowak and Robert Cane with the 2021 General Stark Award for outstanding service to the museum community, in a wedding-themed spring party inspired by the museum’s “Love, Marriage and Divorce” exhibit.
With rainy skies and chilly temperatures lingering through the weekend, the event, originally scheduled for Friday afternoon, was postponed to Sunday and moved indoors.
Each year since 1982, Bennington Museum has honored an individual or organization in recognition of outstanding service and significant contributions to the Bennington Museum community. Nowak and Cane, residents of North Bennington, have provided the support that makes the museum’s popular Music at the Museum concert series possible.
The free concert series presents diverse, live, on-site performances at the museum. Since its inception in 2015, Music at the Museum has supported more than 20 highly regarded regional performing groups. More than 2,000 people have been able to attend the concerts and engage with musicians free of charge.
