BENNINGTON — The Bennington Museum threw off the doldrums of winter on a perfect spring day by opening its doors to the community’s art, artifacts, and a big slice of Bennington history.
Those doors opened promptly at 10 a.m. after three months of cleaning, painting, and preparation for the upcoming season. There were several new additions and some old favorites for the healthy crowds of history buffs and families lining up at the front desk.
“It's good to have the place active and vibrant,” said museum Executive Director Martin Mahoney. “People are coming in to learn about their shared stories and be engaged by it as well.”
When asked what a museum like this means to a town like Bennington, Mahoney didn’t hesitate.
“It's the keeper of the collective history of Bennington. But not only that, but it’s also the place where people can learn about their history and their shared heritage, even if it's not necessarily fantastic to write home about," he said. "We try to present all the history and talk about all the people that worked and lived here in the Bennington area, not just the wealthy and successful, but the people that lived, worked, and died here, sometimes in obscurity. It’s all of our histories.”
This year introduces three new exhibits to the permanent collection.
A collaborative exhibit called "Nebizun: Water Is Life" examines the Abenaki relationship with our waterways, and aims to help people embrace the importance of water conservation.
“It's a wonderful exhibition that talks about water and the interaction with fishing. And it's a very relatable topic,” Mahoney said. "Fishing is the hook, no pun intended. But it does a fantastic job of exposing people to native culture.”
The second exhibit is a brief history of local culture here in Bennington, including some of today’s issues and how they interact with the area's rich history. It’s an exhibition that celebrates some of the underserved people in the past. Bennington has a rich African-American History, which is highlighted.
The current opioid epidemic is also put into historic context in the exhibit.
“Opium was a prescribed drug in our past,” Mahoney says. “Cocaine was in Coca-Cola in the early 20th century. So, you know, the idea that drugs and drug use just moved into this area, like in any other area, is probably inaccurate. We wanted to put some context in that.”
Then there’s the Student Art Show. Although the exhibit is an annual event, this year, it’s back in the main gallery for the first time since the pandemic.
“It’s a fantastic way to engage with the community,” Mahoney says. “People get excited about it. They bring their kids in. It's a really smart way to expose people to the museum. Perhaps without them knowing it. The show deserves the space, and the community should be very proud of what their children are doing.”
One of those children, nine-year-old Delaney Golden, a fourth-grader, was very proud to be part of the exhibit. Her drawing of what she described as a “pig-man,” a full-faced, pink farmer with a pig nose and funny smile, hangs proudly on the second floor next to all her schoolmates' works.
“So, basically, this guy came out of the rain with a raincoat on,” Delaney said. “I got the idea because my art teacher has this box of pictures, and I got this feeling that I should make this. It feels great to be here and see my picture.”
Another fourth-grade artist, Michael Hunter, made a simple picture of a Chinese dragon but decided to color the whole thing in. The result is a multi-layered take on a traditional dragon with just a hint of personality.
“I’m proud of myself,” he said.
Another first for the museum is the opening of the museum’s archives to the public. The Regional History Room is a volunteer-run program featuring genealogical records and deep records of Bennington and the surrounding communities.
"Over the last three months, those volunteers have completely moved the entire collection and reorganized it, putting it into the computer system for the 21st century. We're very lucky to have people come in and do their own research here,” Mahoney said.
You can access all of the museum’s information and upcoming programs and exhibits at benningtonmuseum.org.