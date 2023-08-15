BENNINGTON — The town is proceeding with plans for a townwide reappraisal of property, but the work is not expected to begin anytime soon.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd briefed the Select Board on Monday concerning an order Bennington received from the state Department of Taxes to conduct a full reappraisal.
The notice, which many Vermont communities are expected to receive, follows soaring sales prices for property during the pandemic, resulting in discrepancies between market values and assessed values in the grand list.
The town will be required to reappraise property, Hurd said, adding that town Assessor John Antognioni “has already begun the process of developing a plan for the reappraisal.”
The order notice from the state cited the town’s “coefficient of dispersion” figure, which is a measure of equity, according to a Department of Taxes website.
The figure shows how fairly distributed the property tax is within a town. A COD above 20 percent “means that many taxpayers are paying more than their fair share, and many are paying less than their fair share,” according to the website.
Figures for each town in annual value equalization reports from the state are used to determine when a reappraisal is needed. Equalization throughout the state is a factor in setting annual education tax rates for each community.
FUNDS AVAILABLE
Hurd said Monday he believed the town’s reappraisal reserve fund had roughly $770,000 in it, but after a check Tuesday, he updated that figure to approximately $1 million.
The state funding program, which benefits all Vermont communities, has provided Bennington with about $40,000 per year to assist with its next reappraisal, he said.
The last full reappraisal in Bennington occurred in 2008.
Reappraisal funding from the state is based a set amount per parcel, which was set at $8.50 per parcel in 2021.
“Property purchases during the COVID period greatly skewed almost every grand list in Vermont,” Hurd said, adding that more than 150 towns could face a reappraisal order.
In Bennington’s case, there are only two or three firms in the region with capacity to manage a reappraisal of this size. The town has 6,000 properties, he said, and more than 95 percent of those would have to be viewed.
A backlog for the few firms operating in the state has pushed back estimated reappraisal starts into at least 2025, officials have said.
POWNAL FUNDING
Hurd noted that Pownal Select Board members intend to seek more information before deciding whether to challenge or comply with the state’s order based on figures in the equalization report.
The COD figure for Pownal was just over the maximum of 20 percent, at 20.35, which could indicate that currently falling sales prices might bring the figure down below 20 percent.
Bennington was further above the COD figure triggering a reappraisal order, at 21.73 percent.
Pownal also has a reappraisal fund, which now has $213,770 town Executive Assistant Tara Parks has said. It was unclear Tuesday how much of that amount was contributed by the state toward the town’s next reappraisal.
The most recent reappraisal in Pownal was done in 2011.
The Pownal board decided at a recent meeting to consult first with representatives of the New England Municipal Resource Center, which oversees the town’s property assessing functions.
SHAFTSBURY SET
Meanwhile, the town of Shaftsbury decided in December 2022 to conduct a townwide reappraisal and has a contract with NEMRC to do that work, beginning in August 2024 with an expected finish date by June 2026.
Select Board Chairman Art Whitman said Tuesday that NEMRC handles assessing duties in Shaftsbury, as it does in Pownal. Both towns have eliminated the board of listers and contracted with NEMRC for services.
Whitman said he was unsure of the exact amount in the town’s reappraisal reserve fund but it is more than will likely be needed for the work.