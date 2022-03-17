BENNINGTON — A Bennington man facing a life sentence as a habitual offender took his fourth plea deal Thursday for burglary, the same kind of crime that's kept him in and out of custody since 2003.
Michael Hughes, 36, will now add a plea sentence of one day to six years to run consecutively with his current prison sentence on a similar conviction in 2014. As part of the deal, the state dropped two other counts: grand larceny and unlawful mischief.
Then out on parole for a past burglary, Hughes was charged in an incident on Feb. 10, 2020, at Brown’s Computer Solutions on Benmont Avenue. Hughes was seen on surveillance video inside the store handling items, including a plastic candy bag left behind, according to a police affidavit. Later, police received a tip that Hughes was involved in the burglary at Brown’s. After finding DNA samples and fingerprints at the scene, police later found a hit from the FBI's DNA tracker, indicating a match on Hughes from entry in the system. He was arrested on Aug. 4.
Hughes has a long history of property offenses in Vermont. In a jury trial in 2014, Hughes was found guilty of burglary, unlawful trespass and possession of burglary tools. Additionally, he was charged and took plea deals in 2008, 2012 and 2013 on burglary and other crimes, including unlawful trespass, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny and possession of stolen property. In 2003, Hughes was charged as a juvenile on two counts of burglary.
Hughes' current maximum release date was 2026 from the 2014 conviction. This latest plea deal conviction moves that date back to 2029. He will be under Department of Corrections supervision until then. He has served four months at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility so far and faces seven years of furlough or probation after release.
At the change of plea hearing, Hughes first declined, then decided to make a short statement to the courtroom.
“I want to resolve this so I can get back home to my family, and continue with my life with my kids, your honor. That’s all.”
Judge Cortland Corsones, in accepting the plea deal, spoke directly to Hughes through the courtroom video monitor. Hughes appeared via video from Marble Valley.
“Mr. Hughes, you certainly seem like a bright person, a capable young man who can do a lot better with your life than spending the rest of it in and out of jail. You have a lot of good things to look forward to, including a family. Keep them in mind when you get out, so it will be for good this time.”
“That’s the whole game plan, your honor,” Hughes answered. “I want to put this behind me, and never have both of us look at a docket with my name on it ever again.”