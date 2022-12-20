BENNINGTON — Gavin Wilcox, 31, of Bennington, was sentenced Monday to 30 months of imprisonment for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont.
U.S. District Judge William K. Sessions III ordered Wilcox to begin his sentence immediately, without credit for time served, because Wilcox was on furlough from the Vermont Department of Corrections at the time of the federal offense. Sessions also ordered Wilcox to serve a two-year term of supervised release after his incarceration, the office said in a statement.
According to court records, on March 31, while investigating an unrelated report of violent crime, Bennington Police observed Wilcox engage in a suspected drug transaction in the Dollar General parking lot. Officers knew Wilcox had an active arrest warrant for violations of his furlough, and therefore approached Wilcox to detain him. When Wilcox was handcuffed, he dropped 11 white bags wrapped in a rubber band, which contained fentanyl.
Wilcox’s backpack was seized and a subsequent search revealed a stolen Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum Pro Series revolver and drug paraphernalia. Before his March arrest, Wilcox had felony convictions for driving under the influence, third offense, in 2013 and heroin possession in 2020. The convictions prohibited Wilcox from possession of a firearm under federal law.
U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the investigatory efforts of Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations and the Bennington Police Department.
This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, visit justice.gov/psn.