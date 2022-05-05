BENNINGTON — A Bennington man pleaded guilty to extortion and other charges, including allegedly threatening a woman with a gun twice in one day.
Mitchell Maldonado, 31, was originally charged with six crimes, including leaving the scene of a crash, giving false information to a law enforcement officer to implicate another person and stalking. In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Maldonado pleaded guilty Wednesday to three — extortion, domestic assault and violations of conditions of release — with three other charges dismissed.
Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones sentenced Maldonado to two to five years, with four months to serve in prison and a three-year probation. Maldonado has been locked up at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland since his arrest in January. He is scheduled to be released in two weeks.
Defense attorney Richard Burgoon asked Corsones if Maldonado could be released immediately because of a COVID-19 scare at the facility. Corsones asked prosecutors about that request, and they declined; Maldonado was returned to the prison.
According to police documents, on Jan. 17, Maldonado came to the woman's home twice in one night with a handgun, making numerous threats while five young children were inside.
He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident for an earlier offense in December, when he allegedly rammed his car into a utility pole and fled the scene.
In addition, Maldonado has numerous other charges in Bennington County still pending, including violating an abuse prevention order, two counts of burglary into an occupied building, unlawful mischief, stalking and aggravated assault, all of which were not part of the plea deal. Those charges are still pending and will be handled in the future.
According to a police affidavit, he also has a criminal history in New York State.