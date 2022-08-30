BENNINGTON — The son of a candidate for county sheriff pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of domestic assault in a plea deal with prosecutors worked out that morning.
Zachary Howard, 30, was arrested in November of 2019 on three counts — aggravated domestic assault in the first degree, a felony; unlawful restraint, a felony; and a simple domestic assault, a misdemeanor. The charges stemmed from a family incident when Howard allegedly tried to strangle and restrain the victim during a camping trip.
Howard is the son of Joel Howard, a lieutenant with the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and candidate for the sheriff’s position; the department conducts security at the courthouse, as well as prisoner transports.
Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins was brought in from Windham County to prosecute the Bennington case because of the working relationship between the Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department. The relationship also became material to the case in both the defendant’s own statements and the state’s desire to move the adjudication out of the area.
“During the course of their relationship, the defendant has indicated to [the victim], that his father, by virtue of his position, would not let her take the kids away from him or allow other similar things to happen,” the state said in its motion to change the court venue.
Prosecutors in October 2021 filed a motion to move the case to avoid a perceived conflict of interest, but the judge declined, noting that defendants have the right to a change of venue, but not the state. The judge also ruled that the court could take protective measures to alleviate any concerns, including not allowing the defendant’s father into the courthouse for any law enforcement purposes during hearings in the case.
The plea deal was worked out in the final minutes before Howard’s jury trial was scheduled to begin. That deal came on the heels of a motion to dismiss the case by defense attorney Rachel Strecker. She asked Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones for the dismissal on the grounds that Howard was denied his constitutional rights because of the lengthy timeframe of his case and because defense did not have adequate time to review about 60 text messages that had just been handed over by prosecutors.
Corsones denied the motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday morning but barred the state from introducing the additional text messages. He then gave both sides an opportunity to try and work out a deal. The lawyers met behind closed doors, consulting with the defendant and the victim in the case. After about a 45-minute delay, word came that an agreement had been reached, and the jury was released.
Howard ended up pleading guilty in a deal that dropped both felonies in place of the misdemeanor domestic assault charge. He had been facing a combined 21-plus years behind bars if convicted on all counts. He received a 12- to 18-month sentence, all suspended, with a three-year probation and conditions. Those conditions include no contact with the victim unless allowed by Family Court, no alcohol, no firearms, participation in a domestic assault program and possible mental health screenings.
According to police affidavits, Vermont State Police troopers were informed of an assault at Howell’s Campground in Arlington on Nov. 3, 2019, when the victim showed up at the Shaftsbury barracks. The affidavit alleges that Howard and the victim argued at the campground. Howard allegedly grabbed the victim from behind and threw her on the bed of a camper, head-butting her, covering her mouth and nose with his hand and threatening to kill her.
As Corsones went through the procedure of stating the defendant’s rights during the plea deal and sentencing, the victim sobbed loudly from the back of the courtroom, where she sat next to a support person from the prosecutor’s office. When Corsones asked the victim if she had anything to tell the court before the sentence was handed down, she paused for a few seconds, crying, then spoke in an emotional voice.
“There’s so much more to this case,” the victim said. “I wasn’t listened to. There was so much more information that was never processed. It got pushed back and pushed back. Three years. I wake up every day, and I’m reminded that this happened. It doesn’t feel fair to me. I haven’t been listened to. In my opinion, there’s so much … power that’s been abused here.”
Zachary Howard was given an opportunity to speak before the sentencing. He could be seen with his head bowed toward the table for several seconds before shaking his head.
Corsones then went on to sentence Howard over the sobbing of the victim from the back of the courtroom.
“I’d like to acknowledge the victim’s statement today, how this has significantly affected her life,” Corsones said. “However, I am satisfied that this considers the seriousness of what happened. This sentence carries a substantial jail sentence if the defendant does not follow the conditions. It is an acceptable sentence due to the defendant, having no prior criminal record, has accepted responsibility for what happened. He has the chance to be successful on probation and for him to acknowledge the power and control dynamics that can lead to abuse. The court accepts this sentence in the interest of justice.”
“I think these cases are always tough,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Nevins after the case ended. “I guess I don’t have anything to add.”
Howard was free to leave the courthouse after signing paperwork at the clerk’s office. He will start his probation immediately. Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joel Howard was not at the courthouse for the trial or the plea sentencing.