NORTH BENNINGTON — The search for a Bennington man who had been missing since Friday evening ended on Sunday afternoon, when the body of the late Gary Monroe was found in the Walloomsac River.
Monroe, 72, who was last seen leaving 882 Murphy Road on foot at about 4:45 p.m. on Friday, was located by a fisherman on the Walloomsac River at about 2:41 p.m. That ended nearly 48 hours of searching for him, on the ground and from the air.
Police Lt. Camillo Grande said law enforcement responded to the vicinity of 201 River Road, and were led to the scene where the angler had found what appeared to a body in the river. Police were able to confirm that it was Monroe, and notified his family and next of kin, Grande said.
Monroe has been transported to the office of the State Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. But Grande said there were no indications that Monroe’s death was suspicious.
The discovery ended a large and concerted effort by law enforcement, first responders, search and rescue crews and volunteers to bring Monroe home safely. Grande said Monroe’s family was very grateful for the effort put forth by law enforcement and searchers.
“There has been an outpouring of support from our community, from numerous volunteer organizations who took time away from their family for this family to find their loved one on Mother’s Day weekend,” Grande said. “The family is overwhelmed by the amount of support they received in the effort to locate their loved one.”
While the result is not what searchers had hoped for, it does offer some closure, Grande said.
For nearly two days, local and state police, search and rescue experts and volunteers had combed the area near Murphy Road, near where Monroe was last seen. While Monroe was described as a physically fit man with knowledge of the outdoors, he suffered from dementia. He did not have access to a vehicle or a cell phone, and had last been seen wearing a dark green t-shirt, blue jeans, a dark colored hat and black sneakers.
A search grid was established, and the effort grew to include drones and a Vermont National Guard helicopter, on Saturday night. Residents in the area were asked to check buildings such as sheds, garages or barns and review footage from security cameras for any sign of Monroe since Friday evening.
Search efforts were conducted and assisted by Bennington Police, Vermont State Police-Search and Rescue, Vermont Fish and Wildlife, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Rescue Inc, Upper Valley Wilderness Search and Rescue, Bennington Rural Fire Department, Bennington Rescue, Civil Air Patrol and the Vermont Air National Guard.
In a related development, a search for a second man reported missing Saturday ended several hours later with the man being located. Stephen Dodge, 74, was reported to have wandered off from the Vermont Veterans Home around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. About two hours later, police said on Facebook that Dodge had been found. Dodge was found on the Veterans Home grounds in an area of dense undergrowth, Grande said. Grande credited the Bennington Fire Department, which offered the use of its thermal camera-equipped ladder truck, in helping to locate the man.