SHAFTSBURY — Ty Kipp of Bennington was killed Wednesday evening in a dirt-bike crash off the Quarry Road area in Shaftsbury. Police were called about 7:04 p.m. about the accident, and told that other riders were at the scene and performing CPR on the operator, who was reported to be unresponsive.
Shaftsbury Fire and Bennington Rescue arrived and began administering lifesaving care to Kipp, but he was declared deceased after life saving measures were unsuccessful. Kipp's age and address were not immediately available.
Troopers arrived on scene and determined Kipp and his dirt-bike had struck a chain that was hung across a camp road entrance. This collision resulted in significant injuries to Kipp's upper torso and neck area. Alcohol and drug use are not suspected to be contributing factors in this collision.
The United Counseling Service via the Vermont State Police Imbedded Mental Health Specialist Program, Shaftsbury Fire Department, and the Bennington Rescue Squad all contributed to the response to the scene.