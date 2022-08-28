BENNINGTON — A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river by Walgreens off North Street.
According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Brian Dillard for two outstanding arrest warrants. Dillard ran from police and in doing so, jumped into the river. Officers continued pursuing Dillard into the river and were able to take him into custody. While running from police, Dillard discarded a backpack, which was recovered by Bennington Police officers. Dillard’s backpack was seized and police later secured a search warrant for the contents.
Dillard’s two arrest warrants were for petit larceny from a motor vehicle, and simple assault and petit larceny, the department said in a news release. Each warrant had bail in the amount of $200. Dillard was processed on the two warrants and an additional new charge of resisting arrest. Dillard was held in police custody and was later arraigned on all charges. He was released on conditions.
In the search of Dillard’s backpack, police located 9.9 grams of suspected fentanyl. In the early morning hours of Saturday, Dillard arrived at the Bennington Police Department to retrieve his personal property, and was taken into custody and charged with trafficking fentanyl. Bail was set in the amount of $10,000 but was later struck due to Dillard experiencing symptoms of a pre-existing medical condition. Dillard was issued new conditions of release to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Ferrara or Officer Legacy at the Bennington Police Department or through the department website at www.BenningtonPolice.com.