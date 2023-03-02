BURLINGTON — A 19-year-old Bennington man who is facing two federal gun and drug charges will remain in prison pending the outcome of his criminal case in U.S. District Court.
Christopher T. Morgan wanted to be released into the custody of his grandparents in Chicopee, Mass., but Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle denied the request in court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.
Morgan pleaded not guilty in federal court earlier this week to a felony charge of illegal possession of both a loaded handgun and a shotgun while being an unlawful user of controlled substances. He also denied a second felony charge of possession of 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun that had a serial number removed or obliterated.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office also is seeking the forfeiture of the Smith & Wesson handgun, the shotgun and assorted ammunition if Morgan is convicted.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Corinne Smith argued during the 75-minute hearing that Morgan was a danger to the community and there were no known conditions that would keep the public safe. Smith also said Morgan was a risk to flee.
She noted Morgan has two previous convictions for assault and battery in 2019 and 2021. The first one involved a weapon and the second was part of an attack on a police officer, she told the court.
Smith outlined the joint investigation by Bennington Police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and shared police reports and pictures with the court. The criminal charges stem from an incident on Union Street on Oct. 13, 2022.
She said there was eyewitness testimony and also police video of the incident.
Defense lawyer Allen Sullivan of Manchester said his client did not wish to flee, but rather stay around to fight the charges. Sullivan said he considered it a “very triable case.”
He also maintained he knew little about the eyewitness that reported to police seeing Morgan stashing what appeared to be an assault-style long weapon in the trunk of the car.
Sullivan argued the car did not belong to Morgan.
Morgan could live with his grandparents while on pretrial release, he said.
Smith countered that there was an indication that marijuana was used in the house and that violated federal law.
Doyle said he could order Morgan not to use marijuana, but court might not have authority to make that a condition for the grandparents, who are not charged.
Doyle also was concerned that Morgan’s grandmother had obtained a restraining order against him last year and while it was in effect for only three days, it was deeply concerning the claims she had made about his threatening behavior at the time. She had maintained he was out of control.
Morgan had a hearing in state court last Friday for a drug charge from the Oct. 13, 2022, incident. Bennington Police arrested him on the federal warrant that day.
Morgan asked during the hearing in state court last week to have him treated as a Youthful Offender, Sullivan said. If approved, it would move the case from criminal court to Family Court. It also would allow the prosecution to be held in secret and any conviction could be later wiped off his criminal record.
During the Oct. 13, 2022, arrest, a loaded .38-caliber handgun and about 15 full baggies of suspected heroin with the stamp “American Gangster” were found by Officer Robert Murawski during a pat down, Bennington Police said. Also seized was $316 in cash.
A related search warrant for a car uncovered the Arms Co. MKS 12 12-gauge shotgun with a magazine inserted. There was a round of ammunition chambered into the barrel and four more rounds in the magazine, Cpl. David Fedon reported.
Murawski’s K-9 partner, Gracie, had alerted to the presence of drugs in the 2005 grey Nissan Sentra, which had the shotgun in the trunk. Drug paraphernalia also was visible through the back window, and a hypodermic needle was spotted on the ground next to the car, police said.
The Bennington Police Department has a public campaign urging residents to say something when they see something. One resident did just that, calling town police after reportedly witnessing the defendant place what was believed to be a large military style rifle into the trunk of the car around 11:48 a.m.
Fedon spotted Morgan come out of 213 Union St., an address known for recent local drug trafficking, police said. A drug raid the day before on Main Street netted arrests for people that had come from 213 Union St. with large amounts of drugs and cash, police said.
A federal grand jury in Rutland indicted Morgan on the gun charges Nov. 30, 2022, but papers were filed under seal until he could be located by police. Murawski made a traffic stop on Vermont 279 about 2:40 p.m. last Friday and found Morgan, police said. He determined there was a pending federal warrant for the gun case, they said.